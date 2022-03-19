Paola Mayfield is the newest Savage X Fenty ambassador from 90 Day Fiance, sports sexy green lingerie

Paola Mayfield is now an ambassador for Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield has a new gig with Savage X Fenty.

The TV personality and professional wrestler will get to put her envious curves on full display as an ambassador for Rihanna’s popular lingerie line.

Paola announced her latest business venture on her Instagram earlier this week.

Paola Mayfield models sexy emerald green lingerie set from Savage X Fenty line

In the post, Paola shared a sultry shot of herself modeling an emerald green bra and panties set.

The Savage not Sorry balconette bra accentuated Paola’s cleavage while the matching bottoms showed off the rest of her fit features.

“I will always love you 💖 @savagexfenty #savageXAmbassador,” Paola captioned her post.

As expected, Paola’s eye-catching post drew the attention of her followers, who flocked to the comments to praise her alluring figure.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Paola Mayfield’s sultry pic

One of Paola’s admirers commented with a quote she often used during her time on 90 Day Fiance: “Tas tas tas❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Paola replied with a series of kissing face with smiling eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Another one of Paola’s fans applauded the hard work she puts into her physique and wrote, “Body goals 🙌❤️😍”

“Um who gave you PERMISSION to be this spicyyyy!! 🔥🔥🔥 Baha jk f**k permission,” penned another of Paola’s fans.

Another comment read, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bella.”

Paola Mayfield updates fans on her fitness and personal life

Paola joins another 90 Day Fiance alum, Kalani Faagata from Season 6 of the flagship series, who recently became a Savage X Fenty ambassador.

Paola loves to show off her curves on social media, where she also shares her fitness tips with fans on Instagram and her YouTube page, aptly named Paola Mayfield.

Aside from taking care of her body, Paola has been focused on family these days. Earlier this year, Paola opened up about her strained relationship with her mom, who has advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Paola has also faced marital issues with her husband Russ Mayfield. The two reconciled late last year after she teased troubles in their marriage.

Since then, Paola and Russ revealed they’d like to adopt a child. The couple welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019 and would like to give him a sibling.

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” Paola disclosed. “That’s my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.