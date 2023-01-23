Leave to it 90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield to turn an otherwise ordinary-looking bodysuit into a stunning head-to-toe look.

The Colombian-born stunner certainly knows how to accentuate her curves and did so in a recent video.

Paola looked drop-dead gorgeous during a recent photoshoot as she struck several poses, clad in a figure-flattering bodysuit, and shared the video on her Instagram.

The former TLC star rocked the black bodysuit, which featured tan color-blocking along the front and thin white stitching running down the back and the legs.

She posed from several locations, beginning in her car, where she snapped a selfie, showcasing her scarlet-colored hair.

Next, Paola posed as she held onto a railing overlooking the water, pairing her bodysuit with a pair of black combat-style boots with buckles.

Paola Mayfield is stunning in a figure-flattering bodysuit

Moving to her outdoor solarium, Paola added a black baker-boy hat with chain detailing and swapped her boots for a pair of black, stiletto-heeled ankle booties, elevating her wow factor.

She wore her long, crimson tresses in a low ponytail with side-swept bangs, and her makeup was flawless, with a ruby red pout to match her hair, perfectly-defined and arched brows, and full black lashes.

Although Paola intended to be the center of attention for her photoshoot, it was her son, Axel, who quite literally stole the show.

Axel, 4, wanted to be close to his mama, so he joined her on the bridge, climbing the railing and delivering a big, adorable smile alongside Paola.

“He wants to be in all my pictures lol 🤩 #mamasboy,” Paola captioned her IG Reel.

Paola has found success as a professional wrestler after 90 Day Fiance

In addition to being a fitness enthusiast — Paola is a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach — the former TLC star also maintains her incredible physique via her work as a professional wrestler.

Paola wrestles under the name Paola Blaze/La Reina del Fuego and isn’t afraid to get physical to stay in shape and perform in the ring.

Paola has worked previously as a model, actress, and shoe designer in addition to her work as a fitness and nutrition coach. Last year, Paola spoke to Wrasslinews and, during her interview, admitted that professional wrestling has been the most grueling job she’s ever had.

“Definitely wrestling,” Paola replied when asked which career choice has been the most challenging. “Definitely. Wrestling is something I feel like people [don’t] know what [it] requires to be in the ring.”

Paola revealed that there’s a lot that goes into making her job safe and noted, “The people who judge and complain about it, they wouldn’t be able to last one minute just going back and forth in the ring.”

Despite the physical demands of her job, Paola said she loves the challenges it presents.

“And I feel like this requires so much that it’s challenging, but I like that because it challenges me to do better, to get better,” she added.

Paola isn’t kidding – check out the video below that she recently shared on her Paola Blaze Instagram account. In the video, Paola practiced jumping from the turnbuckle while being thrown during practice, landing on a mattress in the middle of the ring.

“Work hard or go home!” Paola captioned the share.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.