90 Day Fiance beauty Paola Mayfield enjoyed fun in the sun with her husband, Russ Mayfield, for a family pool day.

Living in Florida and having a pool in her backyard means Paola can soak up some rays most of the year.

Amid breakup rumors circulated last year, Paola and Russ look to be doing well again, judging by her latest Instagram post.

Over the weekend, Paola shared a photo of herself posing outside in her solarium, donning a bikini.

Paola’s husband, Russ, and their son, Axel, could be seen in the background. The father-son duo was preparing to enjoy a pool dip and some water basketball.

It was Paola’s sensational figure, however, that stole center stage. Paola sported a purple and teal floral-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Colombian-born beauty added a white trucker hat with a purple brim to keep her look casual. Her platinum blonde hair was worn down, and she struck a modelesque pose, grabbing one of the strings on her hip as she smiled toward the camera.

Abundant sunshine peeked through the solarium, and the blue water looked refreshing and inviting in the snap, which Paola captioned with a simple hashtag that read #poolday.

Paola and Russ’ marriage is on the mend

As mentioned, Paola sparked breakup rumors last year when she shared an Instagram post about her new home. Paola failed to mention Russ when telling her 1.1 million IG followers that she was excited to decorate her new place.

That wasn’t the first time 90 Day Fiance fans had doubts about Paola and Russ’ marriage, either. In 2021, Paola’s rep confirmed that she and Russ were separating and would be seeing a marriage counselor.

Living in an RV with their toddler also proved to be a strain on Paola and Russ’ marriage, as did finances. When Russ lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic, Paola’s career was their only source of income.

Paola being the sole breadwinner took its toll on their relationship, but they’ve since reconciled. As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola and Russ moved into their new home last year.

In addition to their pool, Paola and Russ’ four-bedroom home also has a jacuzzi, Axel has his own room (unlike in the RV they once lived in), and Paola even has her own sewing room to design and create her wrestling outfits for her career as Paola Blaze.

And best of all, it seems that a new home worked wonders for Paola and Russ’ marriage. When asked whether their new home has helped her and Russ improve their marriage, Paola told In Touch, “Definitely!”

Paola’s husband, Russ Mayfield has been working in voiceover acting since his appearance on 90 Day Fiance

Meanwhile, Russ has found employment again. Last summer, after previously working in the oil industry, Russ announced on Instagram that he was working in the field of voiceover acting.

In his IG post, Russ announced, “I have been learning something really fun and exciting and I am so glad that I finally get to share it with all of you!”

“It’s voiceover acting!! #edgestudiovo is AMAZING to work with and I am learning so much about this unique skill,” Russ continued. “I can’t wait to make my debut in voiceover acting! Stay posted to go on this journey with me and see my progress!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.