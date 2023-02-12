90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield went from fresh-faced to fabulous for a captivating transformation.

Paola likely had her fans and critics green with envy in her latest share on social media.

The Colombia-born beauty transformed her look in a recent TikTok, elevating her vibe from ordinary to anything but.

Paola began her video clad in nothing but a white towel, seemingly fresh out of the shower, as she wore no makeup and her hair was tied back off her face.

Looking beautiful in her au naturel state, Paola lip-synced to lyrics from the song Sure Thing by Miguel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“If you’ll be the cash, I’ll be the rubberband,” Paola mouthed as she unfolded a $20 bill.

Paola Mayfield transforms from natural to glamourous

As she continued to mouth the lyrics, “Uh, ahem, okay,” Paola held the money closer to the camera before the screen shifted to her sensational makeover.

Proving that green is her color, Paola reappeared in full glam, donning a sheer, shamrock-hued crop top with long, flowy sleeves featuring cutouts from her shoulders to her wrists.

She paired the mock-necked top with black jeans, delivering a beautiful color combination that perfectly complemented her bright red hair.

The former reality TV star‘s makeup was exquisite, with perfectly arched and defined brows, playful lashes, rosy cheeks, and a gorgeous deep red lip color to match her tresses.

Paola wore her fiery-hued hair down with up-to-the-minute fringe bangs. Its length fell right at her shoulders, accentuating her smooth complexion and superb bone structure.

“I’m back 🥰,” read the caption on Paola’s TikTok, which received over 1,200 likes and counting in just a few hours.

Paola’s TikTok followers gushed over her gorgeous transformation. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Some of Paola’s followers gushed over her sizzling look, complimenting her hair color and the gorgeous green shade of her top.

Paola strikes a pose for a chic, impromptu photoshoot

Paola also took to her Instagram to share another peek at her outfit and her jaw-dropping physique.

Paola struck a few poses in the carousel post, modeling her sexy ensemble. The personal trainer showed off the results of her hard work in the gym, accentuating her toned abs and enviable curves.

In the third slide, Paola’s son, Axel, made a cameo appearance, joining his mom for an adorable shot. Axel held onto Paola’s legs, mid-motion in the photo, flashing a big smile to match his mom’s.

Paola simply captioned the post with three green-heart emojis.

Paola has found success in a multi-faceted career since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Since leaving reality TV behind, Paola has ventured into other career endeavors. She wrestles professionally under the ring name Paola Blaze, is a certified personal trainer, Zumba instructor, and nutritional coach, and delivers personalized videos on the Cameo platform.

Paola’s charismatic personality has earned her nothing short of 5-star reviews on Cameo, where she charges $60 for a personalized video, $2,000 for a business video, or $180 for a live video call.

In addition to her work in the fitness industry, Paola also sells autographed photos on PaolaMayfield.com and attire with her Paola Blaze logo, including adult T-shirts, ball caps, and baby onesies.

Paola has certainly encapsulated the American Dream, and from the looks of it, she’s not slowing down any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.