Paola Mayfield is giving us Jessica Rabbit vibes in latest leggy photo

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield might be going through a rough time in her personal life right now, but one would never know it by her latest photo currently heating up social media.

News recently broke that Paola’s marriage to husband Russ Mayfield is on the rocks, and right now, it’s uncertain whether the couple will be able to fix their issues and reconcile.

However, the red-haired beauty is clearly not letting her marriage woes get her down, and her latest photoshoot is proof of that.

The 34-year-old just channeled Jessica Rabbit, and she was spot on!

Paola Mayfield posts sexy photo amid marriage drama

The 90 Day Fiance star is getting a lot of attention for her latest photo shared on Instagram.

In the image, Paola is clad in a long strapless black dress with high slits on both sides and a pair of high heels. Her red hair is loose in the photo, and she is sitting in a high chair, showing off her legs in the steamy photo.

Interestingly, she didn’t say much in the caption that accompanied the post, but her hashtag spoke volumes.

“#timewillhealeverything” wrote Paola, although many people probably missed the caption and were laser-focused on the hot photo.

Since she posted the image to social media a few hours ago, Paola has already racked up over 28,000 likes and tons of comments. The photo is also drawing comparisons between the TLC star and another famous red-haired character, Jessica Rabbit.

Paola’s photo draws comparison to Jessica Rabbit

Paola’s estranged husband Russ might disapprove of the sexy image that the 90 Day Fiance star just posted, but her followers certainly love it.

The comment section of the post is also getting a lot of comments, with people noticing the similarities between Paola and Jessica Rabbit.

“Will [the] real Jessica Rabbit please stand up…” wrote one Instagram user.

“..almost thought it was the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit,” noted another commenter.

Yet another Instagram user also told the red-haired beauty that the photo is reminiscent of the popular cartoon character.

Several other people under Paola’s post commented on the similarities between Jessica Rabbit and the Colombian beauty.

Paola also got some love from her fellow 90 Day Fiance stars like Brittany Banks, who wrote “beautiful Paola.”

Larissa Lima wrote “legsss” in the comment section of the post while 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Julia Trubkina along with Cortney Reardanz decided to let their emojis do the talking.

Does Paola’s steamy photo remind you of Jessica Rabbit?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.