90 Day Fiance beauty Paola Mayfield proved that she doesn’t need a fancy gym to keep in tip-top shape.

Paola knows a thing or two about staying in shape, too. The Colombian-born beauty is a certified personal trainer, nutritional coach, and professional wrestler.

The 35-year-old stunner recently showed her millions of Instagram followers how she maintains her jaw-dropping physique with an at-home workout.

Paola shared a carousel post to her IG feed, proving that all she needs is a few pieces of equipment to stay toned and on her A-game.

The scarlet-haired beauty first posed while seated on her leg press machine, going casual in a white sports bra and hot pink boyshorts with black hearts along the waistline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paola added a heathered gray Hurley hat on top of her long, fiery red locks, which she wore in two low ponytails. She also sported white athletic shoes, opting for no jewelry or accessories other than her smartwatch to get her sweat on.

Paola Mayfield is stunning in casual workout attire for outdoor training session

The former reality TV star struck a few more poses from her solarium before getting to work with some free weights. Paola arched her back as she performed several sets of dumbbell presses, looking strong and highlighting her enviable curves and snatched waistline.

“Working out from the comfort of my house #focus,” read the accompanying caption for Paola’s post.

After trying her hand as a model, actor, and shoe designer, Paola made her debut on the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance during its inaugural season in 2014. She and her husband, Russ Mayfield, went on to star in several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, but she’s since shifted her career focus.

Paola explains how she got her start in professional wrestling following 90 Day Fiance

These days, Paola works in the fitness industry and wrestles professionally under her ring name, Paola Blaze. The South American bombshell recently explained how she parlayed her love of all things fitness into her wrestling career.

“To be honest, sometimes I don’t even believe it how I got into that. I’m from Colombia, and wrestling is not something common in Colombia,” Paola shared during an interview with Mac Davis of Texas Style Wrestling.

“But, since I’ve been living in the United States, I actually started watching some wrestling and some shows, and I’m like, ‘My gosh, I can do this!’ and that’s what I’m doing,” Paola added.

After she began posting her fitness journey on social media, Paola realized that she had a knack for the industry and soon gained a massive following.

“I received such positive responses from my followers that I decided to become certified as a personal trainer to help others reach their fitness goals as well as live a healthy and active life,” Paola says on her Super Pao Fit website.

“So, I want to send a BIG thanks to my fans and especially my husband who has always supported me and believed in me, because without him, I would not be where I am now,” she adds.

Paola’s Super Pao Fit plans provide customized workouts

Paola offers coaching programs and workouts on her site, as well as resistance bands. Her SPF Silver Coaching Program costs $99.99 and includes a video consultation, weekly communication, and four-week customized workouts and meal plans.

The SPF Bronze Coaching Program is currently on sale for $49.99, discounted from its regular $69.99 price tag, and offers the same as the Silver program but without the weekly communication.

Paola’s four-week-long home workout plans are also currently half-priced, on sale for $24.99, and her resistance bands range from $15.99 to $33.99 for a bundle of three. All of Paola’s programs and products are available on her website.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.