It looks as though 90 Day Fiance alums Paola and Russ Mayfield have made nice with her controversial BFF, Juan.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers will likely remember Juan, Paola’s Colombian friend who didn’t get along with Russ.

Juan drove a wedge in Paola and Russ’ relationship, and he wasn’t shy about voicing his distaste for Russ, telling Paola that she needed to leave her husband.

But, it looks as though the trio was able to put their differences aside, at least for a night.

Paola recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of herself and Russ during a recent trip to Colombia.

Sandwiched between Paola and Russ was, surprisingly, Juan. The three of them posed for a pic inside a nightclub in Paola’s hometown of Bogota, Colombia.

Russ smiled for the camera, clad in a plaid flannel shirt and jeans. Paola also flashed a smile, donning a black and tan bodysuit, her red hair secured in a high ponytail.

Juan wasn’t smiling, however, as he scrunched his eyebrows with a serious expression on his face while he glared at the camera.

Paola captioned the post, “De vuelta a las malas costumbres,” which translates in English to “Back to bad habits.”

Many of Paola’s 1.1 million IG followers weren’t sure what to make of her and Russ’ reunion with Juan and were hopeful that Juan has changed his ways and is now respectful toward Russ.

90 Day Fiance viewers show their support for Russ Mayfield

“Isn’t that the guy that talked smack about your husband?” asked one commenter. “Hopefully, this jack has matured a little [more].”

Another voiced their distaste for Juan, noting how “disrespectful” he was towards Russ.

Paola’s IG followers show their support for Russ. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

One Instagram user was hopeful that Juan has “learned to respect” Russ, while another wished that Paola stood up for her husband, not allowing Juan to “belittle” him like he did in the past.

Are Paola and Juan friends again?

It’s unclear whether Paola and Russ’ meet-up with Juan was planned or if they ran into each other during a night out.

Interestingly, in 2021, Paola told The Things during an interview that she and Juan were no longer friends.

“Well, Juan and I are not friends anymore. We actually broke up our friendship last year, I think in the beginning of 2020,” Paola told the outlet.

Paola continued, “We stopped talking to each other; we don’t have communication. My husband, he doesn’t say he likes the idea but is more comfortable with the idea of me not being friends with him.”

“I feel like people who are meant to be part of your life will be part of your life, even if you are far away. Unfortunately, it didn’t work with Juan, and I think that’s for the best,” Paola added.

It looks like Paola and Juan may have since mended their friendship, however. In addition to posing for a pic in a nightclub, they currently follow each other on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.