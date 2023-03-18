90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield has been absent on social media for a bit, but she’s back and looking better than ever.

The reality TV star-turned-professional wrestler has been visiting her family in her native country of Colombia.

While in South America, she and her husband, Russ Mayfield, spent some time with her controversial friend, Juan, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Now that she’s back in Florida, Paola told her fans and followers that she’s ready to tackle what’s ahead, and it looks like she’s got big plans for her future.

Taking to Instagram on St. Patrick’s Day, Paola shared a set of gorgeous photos as she posed on a bench at nighttime.

Paola was clad in head-to-toe white, except for a pop of color in her fuchsia handbag and green bra, adding just enough green to her wardrobe to avoid getting pinched by a leprechaun.

Paola Mayfield is a stunner in head-to-toe white as she gets ‘ready’ for what’s to come

The Colombian-born stunner donned a silky white blouse, which she wore unbuttoned and tied at the waist to reveal a hint of her emerald-colored bra, paired with white jeans and white athletic shoes.

Paola was sporting a new platinum blonde hair color, a stark change from her recent hot pink tresses.

Her makeup was flawless, with muted foundation and blush, winged liner, perfectly-defined brows, and a bright red lip to add a pop of color to her gorgeous features.

In her caption, she wrote, “Hola mis amores! Long time since we don’t speak.”

She continued, teasing what’s to come: “I was in [Colombia] visiting my parents, and now I’m back and catching up with everything and getting ready for everything that is coming!”

Paola shared another look at her outfit in a car selfie. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola also snapped a car selfie shared to her Instagram Story, which provided an up-close look at her accessories. The 35-year-old mom of one sported two choker-length necklaces, one with studded detailing and the other with a single pearl and a third pendant necklace.

90 Day Fiance veteran Paola announces an upcoming wrestling event

Although Paola didn’t elaborate on the details of what’s coming in her future, she posted a hint on her Paola Blaze Instagram. Next month, she’ll appear at the Atomic Legacy Wrestling (ALW)’s Break the Mold event.

Paola will join a slew of other professional wrestlers for the show, which will be held at the Wickham Park Community Center in Melbourne, Florida, on April 21.

Paola wrote in the caption of her IG post, “So ready! @atomiclegacywrestling April 21st Save the date!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.