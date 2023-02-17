90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield shared some positivity with her millions of fans as she prepared to tackle another work day.

Paola has found herself booked and busy since her time on 90 Day Fiance.

As a professional wrestler, personal trainer, nutritional coach, and full-time mom, Paola has plenty on her plate these days.

After recently swapping her RV for a new four-bedroom home in Orlando, Florida, Paola has more space to tap into her creative side with her own office, where she conducts business and sews her own wrestling gear.

While Paola prepared to get to work on Thursday, she shared a carousel of photos to Instagram, posing from her home office.

Paola showed off a new hair length and color for the snaps, rocking hot pink extensions with an orange Ombre effect at the ends. Her makeup was impeccable, with perfectly arched brows, winged liner, and a gorgeous dark pink shade on her lips to match her color-coordinated vibe.

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield is ready to get to work

The former reality TV star was clad in a dark pink bodysuit from Fashion Nova with a scoop neckline, which was accentuated by the cutout at the chest, and featured long, bishop sleeves. She paired her long-sleeved top with white Daisy Dukes and opted for no jewelry, as her vibrant hair and ensemble were enough to make an impact.

The Colombian-born beauty struck several poses on top of her desk for the at-home photo shoot. Paola’s former modeling work was featured on the walls, and her followers got a glimpse of her workstation, complete with a miniature pink sports car on her desk.

Paola captioned her post in her native Spanish, “Feliz Jueves Pues!” which translates in English to read, “Happy Thursday Well!” She added the hashtag “#latinamami.”

As always, Paola’s share received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her fans and followers, who were wowed by her sultry look.

Paola stays fit thanks to her active lifestyle and plant-based, vegan diet

It’s no wonder Paola always looks fantastic — it’s literally part of her job to stay in shape. Aside from the workouts she gets in the ring under her alter ego, the former TLC star also adheres to her own regimented diet and workout plan.

Paola follows a vegan, plant-based diet and often shares recipe ideas on her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page, where she boasts 104,000 followers.

The fiery-haired bombshell often enjoys oatmeal for breakfast, pointing out that it’s a great source of fiber, helps to reduce cholesterol, can improve skin conditions, supports the immune system, and provides a myriad of essential antioxidants, vitamins, and supplements.

For exercise, Paola aims to get in at least 20 to 40 minutes of cardio per day. She likes to change up her cardio exercises, alternating bike rides, rollerskating, and running.

Most recently, Paola participated in an eight-day bike challenge and began incorporating cold plunges into her daily routine. Paola sets her pool to 59 degrees for a refreshing dip following her cardio workouts.

Clearly, Paola knows what she’s doing when it comes to staying in shape and looking fabulous, as evidenced by her stunning physique.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.