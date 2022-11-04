Paola Mayfield in towel with long hair transitions to show off new blonde bob

Paola Mayfield stunted with fresh hair. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield has changed up her hair many times over the years she’s been in the spotlight, and she just did it again.

The fiery Colombian and wife of Russ Mayfield debuted a spicy new look through a TikTok video that was playful in nature.

In the video, the 35-year-old first appeared to film herself from a downward angle as she was wrapped in a towel with her long multi-dimensional blonde hair down in straight braided pigtails.

She appeared to be mouthing the words to the song over the video and went makeup-free after seemingly having just gotten out of the shower.

Paola then put the phone on the ground to capture a longer shot of herself in the towel. She bent down and placed her hand over the camera before the video cut to a different scene.

In the next shot, Paola danced backward away from the camera and modeled short, curly, blonde, bob-style hair.

Paola Mayfield’s new look

Paola’s hair hung in semi-tight curls around her face, and her roots appeared to be darker than the blonde over the rest of her head.

For her makeup in the Marilyn Monroe-esque style, Paola opted to go with defined eyebrows, heavy eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a bright red lip. She even appeared to place a beauty mark on her face reminiscent of the late beauty icon.

Paola wore a sexy outfit consisting of Daisy Dukes with rhinestone tassels at the hem paired with an off-center white crop top with keyholes all the way up held together with rhinestones.

Paola rolled her body and accentuated curves with her hands while biting her lip to step into her new look.

Paola Mayfield’s hair over the years

90 Day Fiance fans were first introduced to Paola when she had straight jet-black hair on Season 1 of the flagship series.

When she moved from Oklahoma to Miami on Happily Ever After? to pursue modeling, she had a total hair makeover and went blonde while keeping her hair long.

She rocked an all-red side-swoop bang style after that before deciding to go back to her dark brown/black hair while she was pregnant. The only difference then was that she had it cut around her shoulders instead of keeping her signature long locks.

When she got into professional wrestling as Paola Blaze, she died her hair fire engine red and wore it that way when she appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

In between, she went back to dark hair but has been blonde for a while now. This latest change signifies her current preference to go back to shorter hair.

