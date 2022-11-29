Paola Mayfield in sports bra and leggings shows her fans how she maintains her jaw-dropping figure

Paola showed how she gets an “extra burn” and maintains her enviable physique in a grueling workout. Pic credit: TLC

As a personal trainer and professional wrestler, 90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield knows a thing or two about staying in shape.

The former TLC star often shares her secrets to keeping in tip-top shape on social media with her millions of followers.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, Paola ramped up her workout and shared it on her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page.

Clad in a gray sports bra and black leggings, Paola got to work at the gym using resistance bands while performing a variety of lunges and squats, showing her fans and clients how she maintains her toned figure.

Paola wore her newly-colored platinum blonde hair parted in the center, in two high buns, and sported over-the-ear headphones as she got to work, pairing her gym outfit with white tennis shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

The Colombian-born beauty captioned her IG Reel, “For extra burn, add these exercises using my resistance bands at the end of your lower body workout! Three sets of 20.”

Just a week before sharing her workout video, Paola told her followers that she was finished with her bulking cycle and that “cutting season has begun!”

Paola explained that she went through a “hard time” this year that caused her to slack a bit when it came to her fitness routine. She explained that although she struggled to get motivated at times, “the gym is my solo time, my distraction, and what keeps me sane.”

Paola Mayfield offers workout programs, meal plans, and resistance bands

Paola, whose professional wrestling ring name is Paola Blaze, or La Reina del Fuego in her native language Spanish, offers exercise regimens to her clients as well as meal plans. She also sells a variety of resistance bands, like the ones used in her video, for fitness enthusiasts at every stage.

Before getting into the fitness industry, Paola worked as a model and shoe designer in Colombia. She gained recognition from her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, which she used to parlay into her career as a certified personal trainer, Zumba instructor, and certified nutrition coach.

Admittedly, she began her fitness journey with the “desire to look good,” but it quickly became her “passion, work, motivation, and lifestyle.”

Paola is grateful for the support she’s received that’s allowed her to find a career that she truly enjoys. On her site, she writes, “I’m grateful that I’ve found my passion in fitness as well as my career path. Today I am who I am thanks to my followers and husband’s influence.”

