Paola Mayfield hires Yve Arellano’s attorney to help her siblings seek asylum as they fear return to Colombia

Paola Mayfield has enlisted the help of another 90 Day Fiance star’s attorney to represent her case as she tries to help her siblings seek asylum.

Paola has lawyered up and the Colombian beauty hired immigration lawyer, Kathleen Martinez, who also represented Yve Arellano. Yve is currently battling against her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, who accused her of domestic violence after it was discovered that he was talking to other (married) women via text.

Martinez, of Martinez Immigration Law, LLC, came out swinging on Yve’s behalf, accusing Mohamed of immigration fraud. Now, the attorney will be representing Paola regarding her family’s case.

Speaking with In Touch, Martinez’s rep, Dominique Enchinton, Talent Manager at Dominton Talent House, told the publication, “We have been retained to prepare asylum applications for Paola’s siblings. Paola’s siblings have a fear of persecution if they were to return to their native country, Colombia.”

Enchinton continued, “They have narrowly escaped harm to seek refuge and safety, here in the United States. Kathleen and her team are prepared to fight for her family to maintain safety, here with their sibling, Paola.”

Paola confirmed the news in an Instagram post over the weekend. Noting that Martinez Immigration Law, LLC is an all-female firm, Paola included a video that showed groups of men along with text that read, “What law firms are ‘supposed’ to look like.”

Next, video footage of Martinez and the rest of the firm were shown sporting pink suits and while walking confidently in front of the camera. The text changed to reflect their image, reading, “My law firm. Welcome to 2022.”

In her caption, Paola thanked Martinez and the rest of the firm, adding, “My siblings have a fear of persecution if they were to return to their native country, Colombia. They have narrowly escaped harm to [seek] refuge and safety, here in the United States. Kathleen and her team are prepared to fight for my family to maintain safety, here with me.”

She added a hashtag that read #pitbulllawyer.

Paola continues to work on her marriage to 90 Day Fiance husband Russ Mayfield

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Paola and her husband Russ Mayfield from the first season of the flagship series. Paola entered the U.S. on a K-1 visa after Russ met and fell in love with her while visiting her native country, Colombia.

The couple wed in October 2013 and welcomed their son, Axel, in January 2019. Although they’ve faced turmoil in their marriage — separating at one point and attending marriage counseling — Paola and Russ have reconciled, and the two have been spending more time together, as evidenced by their recent Instagram activity.

