Paola Mayfield hints at split as she grows ‘tired’ of husband Russ Mayfield: ‘Enjoying my last days in Florida’

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield hinted that her marriage to Russ Mayfield is on the rocks.

Paola, a native of Colombia, met American-born Russ while he was on business in South America.

They fell in love and got married in 2013, and welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019.

They chronicled their international love story on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, then on several spinoffs, and fans of the show have been following their storyline ever since.

Over the years, we’ve watched them face marital woes, breakups, and makeups, both on-screen and off, and now, it looks as though there’s trouble in paradise once again.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Paola, 36, recently shared a photo on Instagram, posing inside her Florida home’s solarium, clad in her workout gear.

The professional wrestler gazed into the distance as she sat on her knees, and in the caption, wrote, “Stretching and sunbathing 😎 enjoying my last days in Florida 😌.”

Paola’s upload was met with plenty of love from her fans and followers, many of whom commented on how fantastic she looks these days, and many others wished her well in her latest endeavors.

90 Day Fiance viewers are curious about the status of Paola and Russ Mayfield’s marriage

But some of Paola’s followers couldn’t help but wonder whether her post was a cryptic message hinting that she and Russ are headed for Splitsville.

One of Paola’s 1.1 million followers was curious to know how her family was doing and how her wrestling career was “coming around.”

In response, Paola noted that her son, Axel, is “growing stronger and healthy” and that her wrestling career is “super good,” but when mentioning Russ, she was vague.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

“Russ and I, well…” Paola said of their relationship.

Another one of Paola’s fans commented and expressed hope that she and Russ are still together, calling them an “amazing couple.”

“Just sometimes you have to allow him to be a man,” the commenter added. “But that’s the Latina in you.”

In response, Paola said, “Im not stopping him from being who he wants to be I am actually pushing him and giving him the motivation he needs, but we get tired of that sometimes.”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola says she’s leaving Florida, but not for good

So, could Paola be leaving Russ and Florida behind permanently?

The couple hasn’t always agreed on each other’s career paths or where they’ve chosen to settle down.

The couple first lived in Russ’s native Oklahoma before Paola got itching to move to Florida to expand her career in the modeling and fitness industry.

Paola left for Florida alone, and eventually, Russ followed. They lived in an RV for quite some time before finding a house to call home, where they’ve been working on a “fresh start.”

When asked by another Instagram follower whether she was leaving Florida, Paola explained that it’s not a permanent move but provided no other details.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

“I don’t want to 😥 but I will be back,” she penned.

Is this the end of Paola and Russ’s love story?

For what it’s worth, Russ and Paola haven’t shared much of each other on their Instagram feeds.

The last time they appeared together in photos was mid-December 2023, but since then, most of their activity has focused on themselves rather than promoting their togetherness.

Whether or not Paola and Russ are going their separate ways remains to be seen, but 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen this couple go down this path before, so we know anything is possible with these two.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.