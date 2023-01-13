Paola was excited to meet Gerard Butler. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield turned up the heat on the red carpet while meeting Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Paola was seemingly starstruck as she got the opportunity to meet the handsome actor during a screening of his new film, Plane.

The red-haired beauty shared footage of her encounter on her Instagram, featuring a video of her joining Gerard on the red carpet.

Paola approached Gerard, and the two shook hands before chatting it up and then posing for some paparazzi photos. Paola put her arm around Gerard’s back as he placed his on her shoulders.

The Colombian-born beauty looked spectacular for the event, clad in head-to-toe black, except for her bright-red hair color. Paola opted for a high ponytail and fringe bangs for her hairstyle for the evening, her long locks flowing down her back.

Paola donned a black blazer that she paired with black shorts and matching stiletto booties, which accentuated her shapely legs.

“What a pleasure to meet you @gerardbutler #planemovie,” read the accompanying caption on the Reel.

Paola Mayfield’s fans think Gerard Butler was checking out her sensational figure

Given her striking look for the evening, which highlighted her toned and curvy figure, some of Paola’s Instagram followers thought they caught Gerard checking her out and let her know it in the comments.

“Girl, he was TOTALLY checking you out!” wrote one of Paola’s fans.

Another fan penned, “Omg I think he’s into you!”

Paola launches fitness brands following an appearance on 90 Day Fiance

It’s easy to see why Gerard may have been checking out Paola–she looks fantastic. The former reality TV star maintains her physique through her work as a professional wrestler, certified personal trainer, and online fitness coach.

Paola gets plenty of cardio and weight-lifting in while wrestling under her ring name, Paola Blaze, AKA La Reina del Fuego. She also runs an Instagram page dedicated to her workout programs, meal plans, and online fitness coaching called Super Pao Fit Team.

Before premiering on 90 Day Fiance and then becoming a wrestler and personal trainer, Paola worked as a model and shoe designer in Colombia.

After moving to the U.S. with her husband, Russ Mayfield, Paola pondered her career. Although she continued to model and appeared in films, commercials, and music videos, she decided to change paths and do what she truly loves.

“I received such positive responses from my followers that I decided to become certified as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and [Zumba] instructor to help others reach their fitness goals as well as live a healthy and active life,” Paola shared on her Super Pao Fit website.

Paola’s fitness plan offers clients coaching programs and at-home workouts as well as resistance bands. Currently, her four-week gym workout is on sale for $24.99, while her Bronze coaching program is $49.99, and her Silver coaching program is $99.99.

Each of her coaching programs includes video consultations as well as four-week customized workouts and meal plans, along with access to her private blog.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.