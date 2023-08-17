Paola Mayfield gives fans a sneak peek of breast augmentation results in slinky wrestling gear

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield recently went under the knife for plastic surgery, and amid her healing process, she shared a look at the final results.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paola teased that it was “time for a change” as she paid a visit to a plastic surgeon’s office.

The Colombian-born beauty underwent a breast replacement and augmentation, swapping out her old implants for a new pair.

Now that she’s in the process of healing from surgery, Paola is slowly getting back on her feet.

Feeling well enough to lift her arms more since having the surgery, Paola got back to one of her passions, designing and crafting her own attire for her work as a professional wrestler under the ring name Paola Blaze.

The 36-year-old former reality TV star took to Instagram this week to upload a video of herself getting to work at her sewing machine as the self-taught seamstress crafted some sexy get-ups.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield shows off handmade skimpy wrestling gear following breast augmentation

Paola showcased some of the designs as they sat on her fabric mannequin, including studded cut-out crop tops, hot pants, a see-through hooded cape, and knee-high boots while the song Edamame by bbno$ featuring Rich Brian served as the background tune.

At the end of her video, Paola tried on the completed costume, showing off not only her handiwork but also the results of her breast augmentation in a skimpy red and black bikini-style top.

Paola did a twirl to show off a 360-view of her outfit as she posed from her kitchen, looking ready to take the ring.

“New gear in progress. Not the final version but I am almost done! Now that I can move my arms a bit more ( bc of the surgery) can definitely work on all my designs, not only wrestling, of course!” Paola captioned her video. “I have some cute dresses to finish, too 😎 #wrestlinggear.”

Paola still has several weeks of healing to do before resuming normal activity

It’ll likely be a while before Paola officially takes the ring again, as most breast augmentation surgeries require at least six weeks of recuperation.

It’s been about a week at this point, meaning Paola is likely slowly incorporating light exercise back into her daily routine with minimal discomfort. Until she’s fully healed, however, Paola will need to avoid running, horseback riding, rigorous workouts, and heavy lifting.

It won’t be long now before Paola is back to her active self, getting in her grueling workouts, helping her clients achieve sculpted physiques of their own through her work as a personal trainer and nutritionist, and grappling with her opponents between the ropes.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.