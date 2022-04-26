Paola Mayfield gets all dolled up for a day in the park, rocks red lips and crop top

Paola Mayfield put her best assets on display during a trip to the park. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield shows off the work she puts into her incredible physique.

The 34-year-old Colombian native and fitness and nutrition coach takes great care of her body, and it shows. Paola recently turned an ordinary day at the park into a steamy photoshoot in a crop top and biker shorts.

On Tuesday morning, Paola headed to Instagram, where she shared a series of pics taken at the park in a post she captioned, “Buenos dias pues 💋 have a beautiful day💖”

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield’s day in the park

For Paola’s first pose, she sat atop a picnic table with a lush, green background. Paola wore her dark waves down, nearly reaching her waist, sporting her new bangs. Paola kept her makeup classic and simple, with perfectly-arched eyebrows and a red lip to pull it together.

Paola opted for a light green tube top paired with a black bra and a pair of short biker shorts. The South American beauty rested both of her hands on her knee while she struck a serious pose.

For Paola’s second slide, she slid forward on the picnic table and pushed one half of her hair to the side, showing off her floral arm tattoo. Once again, Paola kept it serious for the shot as she gazed at the camera, giving her best face.

In the third slide, Paola sat, arching her back, with one hand on the picnic table and the other resting on her knee. The brunette beauty stared into the distance for her third and final shot, her belly button ring making a peek-a-boo cameo.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fitness is an important part of Paola’s life and keeps her in tip-top shape

Since her 90 Day Fiance days, Paola has taken her love and knowledge of fitness and has worked as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor. On her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page, she shares exercise and diet tips with her followers and offers meal plans, workout programs, and online coaching.

Paola has also been working as a professional wrestler since her time on 90 Day Fiance has ended, under the stage name Paola Blaze. She deemed herself the “Dark Angel” and personifies a gothic style to accentuate her role.

Paola capitalized on her envious curves and recently became an ambassador for Savage X Fenty, modeling for Rihanna’s lingerie line.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.