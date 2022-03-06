Paola Mayfield flaunts her curves in asymmetrical yellow crop top and short denim shorts

Paola Mayfield put her assets on full display in cut-out, yellow top, and short denim shorts. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield is no stranger to showing off her curves and displaying her assets, front and center.

The Colombian-born beauty works hard to maintain her curvy physique so she’s proud to show it off whenever she gets the chance.

Paola showed off a sizzling look in two pics shared to Instagram recently.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield dazzles in yellow as she flaunts her curves

In the first slide, Paola posed in an asymmetrical yellow top with cutouts on the chest, baring just enough skin to make her pics shareable on social media. The 34-year-old professional wrestler paired her vibrant top with a pair of distressed, short denim shorts, showing off her taut navel.

She leaned towards the camera with her hands resting on her backside as she gave a serious look, sporting her natural dark brown hair color.

In Paola’s second slide, the reality TV star and mom of one showed off a different pose in the same outfit. This time, Paola stood upright with her hands in her front pockets, tilting her head slightly to the side.

Paola’s skimpy top showed off the tattoos on her right arm and her hair was parted on the side, cascading down her shoulders.

“What a long week/weekend 🥵,” Paola opted to caption the sultry pics.

Paola says she prefers to be naked

According to Paola, the fewer clothes, the better. When @90daytrollin2 asked about her wardrobe choice in the comments section, Paola gave a cheeky response.

“Do you ever wear clothes 🙄,” the comment asked.

Paola replied, “@90daytrollin2 I don’t I am normally naked at home.”

Yellow is definitely a flattering color on Paola, as she proved in another post days later as she walked the red carpet at an event. Sporting a long-sleeved, yellow crop top paired with a matching, below-the-knee skirt paired with black heels, Paola stunned once again at an event for The Amazing Race.

Paola certainly puts in the work to achieve her incredible body, and it seems as though she’d like to keep it that way. Recently, Paola revealed that she and her husband Russ Mayfield have reconciled and are “talking about” adopting a baby by next year.

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” Paola shared with Us Weekly. “That’s my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.