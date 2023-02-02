Former 90 Day Fiance star and professional wrestler Paola Mayfield cooled off with a refreshing swim after an exhausting workout.

Working in the fitness industry, much of Paola’s daily life revolves around staying in tip-top shape.

Paola often shares her workouts with her millions of fans across Instagram, where she runs a personal page, a professional wrestling page, and a health and wellness page.

Taking to her personal Instagram Stories, Paola shared some footage of herself enjoying a dip in her pool to soothe her muscles after an intense interactive cycling workout.

Paola enjoyed the cool blue water in her Florida home‘s swimming pool, clad in nothing but a pair of white shorts. The Colombian-born beauty held onto the side of the pool as she captured herself treading water.

In the caption, Paola wrote, “After my workout.”

In another slide, Paola shared a post-workout selfie. In the snap, Paola sported a hot pink sports bra with black detailing as she captured an image of her iFit screen, her reflection visible in the snap.

Paola’s screen showed that she completed the Ward Creek Strength Ride, mimicking Lake Tahoe’s location. She pedaled her way across 7.89 miles, burning a total of 193 calories for her 35-minute ride.

In addition to biking and wrestling professionally, Paola often incorporates a lot of at-home workouts to stay in shape and look fantastic.

Paola’s stunning physique is compliments of her strict diet and exercise routine

She often engages in solo workouts that don’t require a gym membership. Paola’s routine typically includes 30 minutes of outdoor cardio, consisting of activities such as running or rollerskating. In addition to cardio, Paola likes to add crossover lunges, deadlifts, Sumo deadlifts, and stiff deadlifts.

Paola also pays close attention to her diet as part of staying healthy and looking phenomenal. On her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page, she often shares some of her meals with her 104,000 followers.

A recent post showed Paola’s followers her breakfast, as well as her 4-year-old son Axel’s. For Paola’s meal, she enjoyed avocado toast with a side of arugula and blueberries, while Axel ate apple slices, strawberries, blueberries, some bread, and egg salad.

Paola typically follows a vegan, plant-based diet and switches it up with homemade vegetable juices and tofu in place of meat to pack in the protein, and she substitutes lettuce wraps for flour-based ones.

Judging by her stunning physique, Paola’s hard work in the gym and commitment to eating healthily has clearly paid off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.