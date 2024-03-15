Paola Mayfield debuts drastic new hair color and 90 Day Fiance fans beg her to ‘keep it’

Paola Mayfield is returning to her roots – literally.

When we first met Paola during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, she was sporting her natural, dark brown hair.

Since then, she’s experimented with many shades, including dark blonde, black, platinum blonde, fiery red, pink, and orange.

The last time Paola popped up on Instagram — earlier this month — she was sporting long, platinum-blonde hair.

These days, though, Paola is going for a more natural look with a chestnut brown color that her fans are absolutely loving.

Paola shared her new cocoa-colored hue in her latest Instagram post, and her fans couldn’t stop raving over how fabulous it looks on her.

Paola debuts a new, darker hair color

Paola’s upload consisted of a carousel of selfies, including herself and her son, Axel.

In the first two shots, Paola snapped some pics from her bed, clad in a brown sports bra and wearing minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Axel joined his mom for the last two slides as the two snuggled together and smiled for the camera.

“Hola mis amores! How is the weather where you live?” Paola asked in the caption, adding, in her native Spanish, “Como esta El clima donde vivez?”

Paola’s upload was well-received, as evidenced by the amount of likes she accumulated and the number of compliments in her comments section.

Paola’s fans and followers are loving her new look

A slew of her 1.1 million followers flocked to the comments to praise her new toned-down hair color.

“This hair color is it!!!!” wrote @gwendolyncrawford8.

A few more fans told the TLC alum they love her hair color, noting how beautiful it looks on her.

Paola’s fans love her hair. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

“Pao, you are so beautiful with brown hair,” wrote another.

An additional Instagram user noted they loved the color and urged Paola to “keep it.”

As we mentioned, Paola isn’t afraid to change her look, whether it be her hair or another type of zhuzh altogether.

Paola made another major change to her appearance recently

Most recently, Paola underwent a major transformation when she had her previous breast implants removed and upgraded last summer.

Paola took her fans along as she recorded herself ahead of her surgery. She explained that her first breast augmentation was several years ago.

After giving birth to her son, Axel, however, Paola was unhappy with the changes and felt it was time to swap them out after more than 10 years.

After all was said and done, Paola was pleased with her results and has been showing them off ever since.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.