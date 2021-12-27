Paola Mayfield claps back at lingerie photo outrage

Paola Mayfield blasted her haters after her racy Christmas outfit got criticized. Pic credit: TLC

Paola Mayfield took 90 Day Fiance critcs’ bad-mouthing her Christmas attire for her family photo with Russ and their young son seriously enough to clap back at them.

The 90 Day OG cast member chose to wear a risque red outfit and pose with Russ’s hand on her backside for the family’s Christmas photo in their trailer.

The photo, and specifically Pao’s choice of clothes, came off as wildly inappropriate to critics but Pao chose to defend herself on Instagram.

Paola Mayfield clapped back at critics who spoke out against her Christmas outfit

Paola is known for being direct and for not holding her feelings back which was apparent in her response to haters who criticized her Christmas attire.

Her outfit was seen as inappropriate by many because they thought it was lingerie and that it was a strange thing to wear in front of her and Russ’s son.

In Paola’s response, she posted a picture of herself in a similar outfit to what she wore on Christmas and wrote the caption, “It amuses me how many people don’t know the difference between a “night” dress and lingerie #merrychristmas #wakingup #thisisallforhim.”

It appears that Paola didn’t feel as if she was wearing lingerie and that she was merely wearing sleepwear. Paola’s style and sex appeal have long been criticized by both her in-laws and the 90 Day universe so she is no stranger to flak about her outfit choices.

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield did not address their relationship issues on 90 Day Bares All

Paola and Russ were featured in Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All which aired at the height of their relationship issues that were playing out on social media.

Oddly, however, the marital issues between the pair were never addressed on the show, and instead, Paola’s wrestling career was the hot topic.

Russ and his son with Pao Axel were shown briefly before Paola gave a performance as her wrestling character Paola Blaze.

Aside from her marital issues with Russ, Paola has been dealing with haters who have been petitioning for her to go back to her home country of Colombia. Pao clapped back at them too, saying that she is on her way to American citizenship and that America is her home now regardless of her relationship status with Russ.

