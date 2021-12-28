Paola Mayfield claps back at comment that she reunited with Russ due to failed wrestling career

Paola Mayfield responds to a shady comment. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield took a few minutes from her holiday celebration to clap back at someone who tried to shade her wrestling career and her marriage all in one.

If you haven’t heard the news by now, Russ and Paola have decided to give their marriage another try after announcing a few months ago that they were taking a break. However, things are back on track for the pair who spent the holiday season together with their son Axel.

While the couple got tons of positive messages following the announcement on social media that they had reunited, there were some naysayers in the mix. Paola had to clap back at one commenter who tried to shade her and Russ’ reunion.

Paola Mayfield claps back at shady comment

The 90 Day Fiance star appeared happier than ever in her latest Instagram post which was shared yesterday. Paola posted a short clip dancing with husband Russ and noted in the post that they were giving their marriage a second chance.

One Instagram commenter wasn’t buying the happy reunion and insinuated that the Colombian beauty decided to reunite with her husband because her wrestling career wasn’t a success.

“Tell us your wrestling career didn’t work out without saying that your wrestling career didn’t work out,” wrote the commenter.

However, Paola didn’t let the shady response slide. She responded and made it known that her wrestling career is still very much on track.

The TLC star posted a laughing emoji and wrote, “I’m super booked for next year sweetie.”

Paola’s wrestling career is taking off

Many people were skeptical when the 90 Day Fiance star introduced us to her wrestling persona Paola Blaze but things seemed to be going well in that regard.

Paola has participated in several wrestling matches and is already booked to participate in the USA Pro-wrestling 29th Anniversary show which is set to take place in March 2022.

Admittedly the 34-year-old said before the opportunity came, she never thought about becoming a wrestler and noted that many people didn’t have much faith in her new career path. However, during an appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Paola confessed that things changed once she got into the ring.

“I got into the ring for the first time, and the coach that I was with he was like, ‘she’s gonna take the first bump, and she’s not coming back…’” said Paola. “I took it, that was a little painful on my back, but I came back, and I’m like I want to do this, show me everything.”

Now Paola is fully committed to this new career path as fiery wrestler Paola Blaze.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.