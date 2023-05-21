Paola Mayfield claps back after critic slams the way she dresses in front of her son

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield found herself on the defensive concerning what she wears in front of her son.

Paola and her husband, Russ Mayfield, are the parents to one child, their 4-year-old son, Axel.

Axel recently accompanied his parents on a trip to the Dominican Republic, where the Mayfields celebrated Mother’s Day and Paola’s 36th birthday.

Paola took to Instagram to share some photos from their trip as well as thank her fans and followers for wishing her a Happy Birthday.

In the first three slides of her carousel post, Paola showed off the hard work she puts in at the gym as she was clad in a skimpy red bikini.

Paola posed for a solo shot in the first slide, then was joined by Russ and Axel in the second and third shots as the family of three went snorkeling, and Paola showed off her billiards skills in the last slide.

Paola’s two-piece left little to the imagination with its skin-baring design, and according to many of her followers, it was a little bit too revealing to be wearing in front of Axel.

Critics take aim at 90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield’s skimpy attire

“Might as well take all you’re clothes off,” wrote one of Paola’s disparagers.

Another critic told Paola she needs to “grow up” and added, “you’ve got children and showing your body to all the world shame on you.”

Paola’s critics were out in full force. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another Instagram user asked Paola whether some of her pics were “really necessary,” questioning the purpose of sharing them.

One Instagram user accused Paola of “looking for validation” and added, “enough already.”

More of Paola’s followers continued to chastise her outfit choices. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

One comment, in particular, however, caught Paola’s attention.

“I’m all for loving ur body but why dress like that in front of ur minor son?” the comment read.

Paola fires back at her critics

In response, Paola wrote, “bc I won’t be wearing a dress to go swimming on a private pool or beach 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Paola doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with her attire. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola has regularly come under fire for her skimpy attire, but she remains unbothered by the chatter. Last year, Paola was bombarded with comments on another racy Instagram post, with her disparagers likening her to a prostitute and a porn star, but paid no attention to the criticism.

Earlier this year, Paola responded to the same type of negative feedback in her Instagram Story. After receiving backlash for posing with Axel in a revealing minidress, Paola shared screenshots of some of the disparaging comments she received and, rather than replying to them, added a gif of a woman sipping a big mug of coffee and simply captioned it, “Good Morning.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.