Paola Mayfield changed up her hair and says she wants to change her last name back

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield debuted her new dark hair on TikTok and also clapped back at a critic who questioned why she still has Russ’ last name.

Paola’s new jet-black long locks are a far cry from the fire engine red hair she has been sporting as part of her professional wrestling persona Paola Blaze.

Paola’s TikTok video also struck a nerve with her haters who commented on her breakup from Russ. Paola specifically addressed a comment from someone asking her why she still has Russ’ last name and she told them off.

Paola has received a lot of negative attention lately for her breakup from Russ and reactions to haters on Twitter. Conversely, she has been doing well in her wrestling career and is moving up the ranks in the industry.

Paola Mayfield shared her new hair and desire to change her last name on social media

Paola’s video displaying her new hair appears to also have some motive behind it. As a cover of the song “Thank you” by Dido played in the background, Paola looked around her car. The prompt for the video read, “When they called me a gold digger, but there was never gold to dig.”

The video got around 2,700 likes and almost 100 comments.

One annoyed hater said to Paola in the comments, “Ok then if you don’t like him anymore change your last name.”

Paola clapped back, “I wanted to do that a long time ago sweetie! It is just a last name and this is TikTok.”

Another 90 Day fiance cast member, Anfisa Nava, has gotten that same criticism a lot and responded that she has not changed her last name because Instagram won’t verify her if she changes it. She concluded that she will change it again once she remarries.

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield did not mention their marriage strife on 90 Day Bares All

When Paola and Russ appeared on the premiere episode of Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All they did not mention anything about their marriage problems.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Paola publically announced on Twitter that she and Russ were taking a break and hurled accusations about Russ being an absent partner.

Instead, the focus on Bares All was on Paola’s spicy new career as a professional wrestler.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.