Paola and Russ Mayfield were ‘supposed to be’ on 90 Day: The Last Resort: ‘I’m glad I didn’t do it’

Paola Mayfield is grateful she didn’t share her marital woes with TLC audiences for 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

90 Day: The Last Resort premiered in August 2023 and featured five couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

The couples flew to Key West, Florida, to participate in intense group and couples therapy at a swanky resort. They had to either renew their wedding vows or go their separate ways.

Colombian-born Paola, who appeared alongside her American husband, Russ Mayfield, during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance in 2014, recently shared that she and Russ almost joined the five other couples, but it didn’t pan out.

During a recent video interview with In Touch, the 90 Day Fiance OG revealed that she and Russ nearly shared their own marital issues with TLC viewers, but she’s glad that, ultimately, they didn’t.

“I was supposed to be on The Last Resort, but it didn’t work. It didn’t work,” Paola told the outlet.

Paola Mayfield is ‘glad’ she didn’t appear in 90 Day: The Last Resort

According to Paola’s estimation, the difficulties she and Russ have faced in their marriage are far less serious than the “drama” the other couples faced on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Paola continued, “I don’t think I have something like that … to drop, like something that interesting.”

Paola says she’s grateful that she didn’t participate in the marital retreat on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

“It’s a bittersweet, like, you know what? I’m glad I didn’t do it. I didn’t have enough for that to cover, like, compared to what I’m seeing,” Paola stated.

Paola doesn’t think sharing every marital struggle on TV is worth the money

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers watched Kalani and Asuleu decide to get divorced after his cheating admissions came to light.

As far as Paola is concerned, if she and Russ were facing a similar situation, it wouldn’t be worth airing their dirty laundry, no matter how much they were paid.

“But you know what, I’m gonna say this — there is no money,” Paola said. “There is not enough money in this world for me to actually drop that bomb on a show.”

Not appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort opened other opportunities for Paola, including her latest reality TV debut on the upcoming show, The GOAT, which has yet to release a premiere date on Amazon FreeVee.

Paola will join other reality TV show “legends” as they compete against each other for the title of “greatest reality show contestant of all time.”

Paola is ‘definitely’ open to another 90 Day Fiance appearance

While things didn’t work out for Paola to appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort, you may see Paola’s face again on the small screen, though, because the TLC alum is open to reintroducing herself to 90 Day Fiance viewers in another spinoff in the future.

“I love being part of 90 Day Fiance,” Paola admitted. “Look, I’m always grateful for the franchise because they opened the door for me to be where I am right now. If they call me back, I’ll definitely do it.”

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.