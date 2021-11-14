Pandora Vanderpump Sabo welcomes son with husband Jason Sabo

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, has welcomed her first child. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

And just like that Lisa Vanderpump is a Grandma! The SUR boss announced the arrival of her first grandchild on social media and gushed over her love for the newest member of the Vanderpump family.

Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband Jason Sabo, welcomed their first child, a son, together and also shared the good news with their friends, families, and followers on social media.

Pandora and Jason first revealed they were expecting a baby in August of this year, and have shared their journey to parenthood including a gender reveal party and baby shower.

Now that the baby has arrived, everyone can expect to see regular updates of the newborn.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo welcomes her first child with husband Jason Sabo

Pandora was the first to make the social media announcement of her son’s arrival. Taking to her Instagram, the new mom shared a sweet picture of Jason’s hand holding her hand and in the center of her hand is the little one’s.

With the post, followers also learned that Pandora and Jason have named their son Theodore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Theodore 💙🧸 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy,” Pandora wrote in the post’s caption. “Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!”

Lisa was next to post about baby Theodore’s arrival on her own Instagram page.

The photo featured a masked Lisa holding Theodore. And while the picture doesn’t quite show it, it’s obvious by the glint in her eyes that she’s smiling while holding her new grandson.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore 🧸💙 Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!” Lisa wrote in the caption.

Vanderpump Rules stars show love for Lisa Vanderpump’s newest family addition

Of course, it didn’t take long after the announcement of baby Theodore’s arrival that Vanderpump Rules stars and other Bravo celebrities flooded the posts with support for the Vanderpump clan.

“Congratulations! welcome to the world, Theodore!” Lala Kent shared.

Scheana Shay couldn’t contain her excitement, “Ahhhhhhhhhh congrats!!!!!!!! [three heart eye emojis].”

Pic credit: @pandoravt/Instagram

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also stopped by with some love.

“Omg!!! Congrats!!!!! [four heart eye emojis],” she commented.

“Congratulations [heart eyes and three red heart emojis],” Brittany Cartrwright also wrote.

Pic credit: @pandoravt/Instagram

Lisa and Pandora then went on to share another picture of Theodore with more posts of adoration.

“Utter perfection 😍🧸 Theodore 💙,” Lisa wrote.

Pandora’s second post, the same as Lisa’s above included a sweet message to her new son.

“Theodore🧸💙 You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!” Pandora gushed.

It’s clear that Theodore is a more than welcome addition to the family and it’ll be fun to watch him grow.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.