Paige Lorenze surprised by Tyler Cameron’s breakup announcement, calls it ‘weird’

There has been a lot of noise surrounding Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze the past few weeks.

After speculation arose that the two were an item, just a few weeks ago, they decided to publicly announce their relationship.

Viewers watched as they had a steamy PDA make-out session on the streets of New York City that was documented via social media.

After they announced their relationship, Tyler came out and said they were happy but taking it slow as a couple.

In the last week, Tyler and Paige even released a video on Instagram that showed them relaxing and having fun together on a boat.

However, just yesterday, Tyler announced during an interview that he was single… But this seems to be news to Paige.

Paige Lorenze had no idea Tyler Cameron was breaking up with her

It seemed that Paige was stunned when she heard that Tyler had announced their breakup during an interview he did yesterday morning.

In fact, she wrote on TikToker Zachary Reality’s account (that has since been deleted), “Had no idea he was talking to media… but I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird.”

Paige did reveal in a statement to Page Six after Tyler’s interview, “Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us.”

She also claimed, “I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first.”

What Tyler Cameron revealed to the public during his interview

Tyler was a guest on E!’s Daily Pop, where his former co-star from the Real Dirty Dancing, Loni Love, asked him how his relationship with Paige Lorenze was going.

She appeared shocked, and Tyler seemed uncomfortable as he announced, “I’ll tell you what, Loni. We actually had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t good for us. So, we’re back to not dating anymore.”

Loni even pressed further after this and asked him to confirm that he is single, and Tyler responded with ‘Absolutely.’

Paige Lorenze’s last relationship ended similarly

While the former duo went public just weeks ago, this same thing happened to Paige Lorenze in her last relationship.

After going public with her country star ex, Morgan Wallen, the two broke up just shortly after.

