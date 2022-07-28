Paige Lorenze in thong bikini straddles the sand

Paige Lorenze stuns in thong bikini. Pic credit: @paigelorenze/Instagram

Paige Lorenze is back at it again as she flaunts her summer body for her fans to see.

Paige has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately, but more so in Bachelor Nation’s eyes.

She and Tyler Cameron, the former runner-up from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, have officially announced their relationship.

Previously tied to well-known country music star Morgan Wallen, the two broke off their romance back in February.

Now it seems that she and Tyler are getting closer and even showed off some PDA on the sidewalks of New York City.

As a famous social media influencer and founder of Dairy Boy, Paige has been in Nantucket and showed off her bikini body.

Paige Lorenze flaunts it in a baby blue thong bikini

While on Nantucket Island, Paige gave her Instagram followers a show as she kneeled in the sand and showed off her toned, tanned body.

As she straddled the warm, summer sand in front of the grassy hill, Paige looked down and kept her face covered by a camo sports cap.

In the second photo, Paige could be seen walking away from the camera in her baby blue, with white trim thong bikini.

Fans could see her whole, bare backside as she walked along the grassy sand with her loose blonde hair flowing behind her.

Paige Lorenze’s followers can’t get enough of her photos

As Paige’s fans checked out her Instagram page, they loved what they saw while Paige was on Nantucket Island.

While many of them gave Paige red hearts and fire flame emojis to show their love for her, they also wrote things like, “Mhm,” “Yesss,” and “Beautiful Paige!”

More fans gave their positive comments to Paige as two wrote, “Unmatched Beauty [hands clapping emoji],” as well as “PAIGEY!!!!!”

One woman stated, “Drooling,” while two others called her “Iconic really” and a “stunning young lady.”

Paige Lorenze’s recent social media drama

Recently, amidst her steamy PDA make-out session with her boyfriend, Tyler, one social media hater claimed that Paige hired someone to take the pictures and staged them for more traffic.

Paige didn’t like this troll’s comment, and she had no hesitations in clapping back at the follower, stating that she would have made herself look better if that was the case.

Regardless of that comment and a couple of others, it seems that Paige has an impressive following of fans who love her, and Bachelor Nation is happy for both her and Tyler as well.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.