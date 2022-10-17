Paige Banks in neutral dress enjoys ‘autumn breeze’

Married at First Sight star Paige Banks glows in fall photo. Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks looked ready for fall while striking a pose outdoors.

Paige wore neutral colors in a recent post shared with her 105k Instagram followers.

The MAFS star developed a large following after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 12.

During the Atlanta season, Paige had one of the most tumultuous marriages in MAFS franchise history as she navigated a problematic relationship with Chris Williams.

While Paige and Chris nearly said yes to staying married on Decision Day, the pair ultimately chose to divorce.

Since the show, Paige has kept her head up and continues to thrive while showing off her glowing smile and style with fans.

Paige Banks wows in tan dress and cardigan

Paige Banks took to her Instagram to share three photos in Rome, Georgia.

In the photos, Paige showed off her glowing skin and pearly whites while placing her hands in the pockets of her soft brown cardigan.

Her curves were accentuated in a tan turtleneck dress with a mid-knee hem. Paige wore her dark tresses down and straight with a middle part for the daytime pics.

Lush greenery, trees, and a glistening body of water were visible behind the gorgeous MAFS star.

She captioned the post, “Autumn breeze, fall leaves 🍂.”

Paige Banks remains friends with MAFS costars

Despite a challenging experience on Married at First Sight Season 12, Paige still made lasting friendships with the wives from her season.

Paige has continued her friendship with MAFS wives, such as Haley Harris and Briana Myles.

Haley, Paige, and Briana even worked together to head up a mental health conference for women.

Paige and Haley also attended Briana’s baby shower recently, as Briana is pregnant with a baby girl with her MAFS husband, Vincent Morales.

Briana and Vincent are the only lasting couple from their Married at First Sight season.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder agreed to divorce on Decision Day.

Paige and Chris divorced on Decision Day and later admitted to working on their relationship after their season wrapped, only to officially conclude that they should not be together.

Clara Berghaus said yes to staying married to Ryan Oubre. However, after the cameras went away, the couple announced their divorce. Ryan and Clara spoke out about the divorce with different takes on why their relationship didn’t work out.

Ryan felt Clara’s inability and disinterest in understanding his background was a factor, while Clara expressed that their contrasting perspectives around sex doomed them.

Finally, Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake agreed to stay married on Decision Day and even appeared on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam but ultimately ended up divorcing.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.