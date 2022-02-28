Paedon Brown has a message for dad Kody Brown: ‘No more kids with any wives, please!’

Paedon Brown wants his dad Kody Brown to stop having children. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram and TLC

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown made it clear that he doesn’t want his dad, Kody Brown, having any more children.

Paedon isn’t interested in any more siblings than the 17 he already has. His dad Kody shares 18 kids between his three wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Paedon’s mom, Christine.

Paedon has been speaking his mind lately regarding the state of his large, polygamous family since his mom Christine split from his dad Kody in November 2021.

With rumors stirring that Kody and Robyn might be looking to add even more children to the Browns’ brood, Paedon had a message for his dad via Us Weekly.

“Dear God, I have enough siblings. Please, no!” Paedon joked. “I want to make this clear. I don’t want more kids in the family. Nieces and nephews are fine. No more kids with any wives, please!”

Kody and his first wife, Meri, who legally wed in 1990, share one daughter, Mariah. Kody and his second wife, Janelle, who wed in 1993, share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Christine, who was Kody’s third wife in their plural marriage, shares six biological children with him: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, whom Paedon says his relationship is “strange and weird,” brought three children from her previous marriage when she joined the Brown family, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. Kody legally adopted them and later welcomed two biological children with Robyn, Solomon and Ariella.

Last season on Sister Wives, Robyn pushed Kody to consider adding more kids to their plural family. Kody admitted that he was concerned about Robyn’s age if she were to bear any more children (she’s now 43). He also struggled with deciding whether to add to their already large family.

“Frankly, I’ve been spoiled with so many children,” Kody said. “You know, so, I’m like, ‘let’s just figure out what the right thing is to do and do it.’ Even if it’s emotionally hard for us.”

In February 2021, Kody said, “We’re not adding wives, and we are most likely not ever adding children, but adoption is not out of the realm here.”

Paedon and mom Christine Brown are ‘done with’ polygamy

Although Paedon is thankful for what polygamy has given him, he doesn’t plan to follow in his parents’ footsteps when it comes to marriage.

“I’ve known it since I was, like, 7. I’ve known it for most of my life. That is not the life I want to live,” Paedon revealed. “If you think it’s right for you, go for it.”

Paedon shared that his parents never tried to force plural marriage onto any of their children and said they’ve always been supportive.

“They have been supportive in just about everything we’ve done,” Paedon divulged. “Mariah coming out, they were very supportive. Me joining the army, they were very supportive. To the best of my memory, I have never been pushed toward [polygamy] — toward anything.”

Now that Paedon’s mom Christine has walked away from Kody, he says that means she’s also walking away from polygamy but still appreciates what it’s given her.

“She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK,” Paedon said. “She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

