‘Oracle’ Erika Jayne wins over RHOBH fans with smarts and wit

Erika Jayne has been winning over the hearts of RHOBH fans this season, and she was on fire in the latest episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Spain is still underway, and she gave us some memorable moments during a dinner coordinated by Sutton Stracke.

Erika whipped out her charm, wit, and knowledge of world issues, and not only were her castmates impressed, but so were viewers.

They took to social media to discuss the recent episode– lauding the Pretty Mess singer in the comments.

That’s a far cry from last season when fans aired outrage over her behavior amid her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s fraud and embezzlement case.

People blasted the 52-year-old for her lack of compassion towards the victims of Tom’s illegal dealings.

Even her castmates questioned how much she knew about Tom’s crimes, and a frustrated Erika lashed out at everyone and displayed some questionable behavior in Season 12.

Since then, Erika’s lawyer has been working overtime to clear her name, and in 2022, she was dismissed from one of the lawsuits.

The RHOBH star went into Season 13 lighter and happier and fans are loving the new Erika.

Erika Jayne’s funny one-liner had her castmates cackling in Spain

“Merce is in the purse” will go down as one of the funniest one-liners this season as a tipsy Erika had her castmates cackling at the comment.

Sutton’s serious moment was interrupted when she held up her fancy purse containing the ashes of her friend and attempted to make a speech.

People have been commenting on the funny clip, but that’s not the only thing that viewers are talking about.

The New York Times Bestseller also proved that she knows a thing or two about world affairs, and even her castmates were impressed.

“I don’t know what happens to Erika when she gets drunk, but she suddenly becomes like the world’s oracle,” exclaimed Crystal Minkoff in her confessional.

Meanwhile, Dorit Kemsley laughingly referred to her as “drunk Rain Man.”

RHOBH viewers are impressed with Oracle Erika

After a clip of Episode 14 was posted online, viewers rushed to the comments to praise Erika.

“Erika was absolutely fire this episode! Loved the merce in a ziplock bag comment 😂😂😂,” wrote one commenter.

“I am just watching this 😂 The best comment was Dorit saying ‘It’s like watching drunk rainman’😂😂,” said someone else.

Others commented on Erika’s civil war expertise during her conversation with Suttons’s friend.

“Her true NERDY self comes out and I love that Erica! She should cut all the phoniness and just be REAL. The world might love her like she’s craving” said an RHOBH viewer.

Pic credit: @hayusocial/Instagram

Someone said, “I always knew she is way smarter than ppl think.”

Another person reiterated the sentiment adding, “Erika is definitely one smart cookie!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.