One of Clayton Echard’s contestants on The Bachelor’s adult film history exposed ahead of new season

The Bachelor Season 26 reportedly features a woman from the adult film industry. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor has featured plenty of unique contestants with even more eccentric professions and it seems Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor is no exception.

This January, Bachelor Nation will get to know all the women vying for Clayton’s heart, including contestant Mara Agreat.

While there’s certainly a lot more to learn about Mara once the show airs, there are already reports about her past history that have caught some attention.

Mara Agreat reportedly worked in the adult film industry

Mara Agreat is making headlines for her alleged history in the adult film industry, as first reported by Hollywood Raw and host Dax Holt.

While Mara’s known IG handle is @agreat_mara, it appears she previously had accounts that were more focused on her erotic profession with one former account being named @Emaerotica.

It’s unconfirmed whether both the Bachelor Clayton Echard and typically family-friendly ABC were aware of Mara’s reported history in the adult film industry before she was cast on the show.

Interestingly, The Bachelor’s promotional content declares Mara’s career as an entrepreneur. It’s likely ABC won’t be heavily advertising a contestant’s possible past in adult content unless it becomes a storyline for drama on The Bachelor Season 26.

Who is Mara Agreat?

Mara Agreat is a 32-years-old upcoming contestant on The Bachelor Season 26.

Mara resides in Collington, New Jersey, and has a lot more to her than just her past and present professions.

From her vibrant Instagram page, where she currently has over 8k followers, Mara appears to enjoy traveling to places such as Puerto Rico, skiing, posting bikini pics against gorgeous beach backdrops, and doing voiceover work as well.

Mara seems family-oriented and also enjoys fun parties and outings with friends.

Mara has posts dedicated to quotes that inspire her, including one from Tiny Buddha that reads, “Life changes, You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone. And then. Without you even realizing it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you is staring back in the mirror.” The quote, among other quotes she shared, seems to reflect Mara’s confident, hopeful, and ever-growing mindset.

Time will tell if Mara makes it far and finds love with Clayton Echard when she makes her debut on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3rd at 8/7c on ABC.