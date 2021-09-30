One 90 Day Fiance alum trolled Paul Staehle and his response was surprising

Paul’s reaction to being trolled by another 90 Day Fiance alum was hilarious. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle is known for his many quirks and several memorable moments. Another 90 Day Fiance star, Cortney Reardanz, used one of Paul’s OMG situations to troll him in an Instagram story. Paul ended up reposting Cortney’s story on his own page.

Cortney’s trolling of Paul pertained to an early situation with Karine when they went for a swim in the Amazon, and he was wearing a life jacket, pants, and something else to shield his nether region to protect him from the “poop water.” While he was in the water with Karine, Paul’s fright and despair became one of the most memorable moments in 90 Day history.

Paul Staehle was trolled by Cortney Reardanz on social media

Cortney, who appeared on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, took a jab at Paul’s behavior during the Amazon swim and connected it to her dating life.

Cortney posted a gif of Paul getting into the water with the phrase, “Poop. Poop Water!” exclaimed on the bottom of the gif.

Cortney added her own caption to the gif when she said, “The dating pool in Orlando.”

Paul found Cortney’s comparison to be funny enough to share it over on his own Instagram page. It seems he didn’t mind being trolled by a fellow cast member.

Paul reposted Cortney’s Instagram story post about him. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins recently went on the Maury Show

Paul has always been obsessed with the idea of making Karine take pregnancy and STD tests, and it seems like he has not let up on that. He applied to be on the Maury show to find out once and for all if he is the father of his and Karine’s two sons.

It was revealed on the show that he is indeed the father of at least Pierre.

Karine has always been offended by Paul’s insistence on her testing, but she always goes along with it anyways, including appearing on the Maury Show.

Paul and Karine produce OnlyFans content these days to support themselves amid being let go from the TLC network. They are known to have some of the strangest and cringy content out of any of the 90 Day Fiance cast members who have OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.