Olumide Onajide bares abs for ‘Hoochie Daddy Mondays’

Olumide Onajide debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18 with lead Michelle Young.

While Olu didn’t find love on The Bachelorette, he developed a large fanbase that loved seeing his intense workout routines and chiseled body.

Recently, Olumide kicked off the week with a skin-baring photo that put his muscles and hard work in the gym on full display.

Olumide Onajide goes shirtless for ‘Hoochie Daddy Mondays’

Olumide Onajide took to his main Instagram page to turn up the heat.

Sharing an eye-catching photo, Olu posed against the arm of a couch with nothing but a pair of short, black, Under Armour shorts.

Olu showed off his regal side profile as he looked into the distance and flexed his impressive biceps and abs. Olu also flaunted his toned legs as well.

Olu geotagged his post revealing he was in New Jersey, and he left an engaging caption, “Hoochie Daddy Mondays,” along with hashtags #underarmour #olumideonajide #muscle #abs #fitness #fitnessmotivation and #hoochiedaddyshorts.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Olu Onajide’s short shorts

Olu’s post got many people talking, including fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star and fellow ripped workout enthusiast Riley Christian wrote, “Man I gotta keep you off Twitter.”

Olu responded to his gym buddy, “You do what you want when you got it, yeah. You do what you want when you popping’ — Future Hendrix.”

Olu’s The Bachelorette Season 18 co-star Will Urena wrote, “My dawg Big O.” Olu replied, “My Boy.”

Another commenter got a kick out of Olu’s caption and wrote, “What?? You made that up lol. Hoochie Daddy Monday? I’m dead,” with laughing and skull emojis.

Mollie Johnson, who also appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, reacted to the caption, writing, “Hoochie Daddy Daily.”

Olu responded, “I need San Diego weather then maybe.”

Other comments under Olu’s post included, “Naughty !” And “My mom would be pissed if she saw you sitting on the couch like that.”

When Olu appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, he earned the nickname “Swolu” due to his outstandingly muscular build.

Along with gaining a nickname, Olu also gained many fans and friends from Bachelor Nation.

Olu and Riley Christian team up often for intense workouts as Olumide continues to live up to his “Swolu” nickname.

