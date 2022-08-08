Olivia Plath shows off bikini body following Plath siblings’ statement

Olivia Plath showed off her bikini body amid drama with the Plath family. Pic credit: @oliviamarieplath/Instagram

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath isn’t letting recent events get her down.

She showed off her amazing bikini body while in France. The reality TV star revealed she recently spent time there with her husband, Ethan Plath.

There’s been speculation about their marriage, especially following the season finale of Welcome to Plathville. As the older Plath siblings return to relationships with their parents, Olivia appeared to be on the outside.

Fortunately, it looks like things between Ethan and Olivia are good as he was along during her trip to France. She often travels for work as a wedding photographer, and most of the time, he stays behind.

When the photos were taken wasn’t made clear, but Olivia appeared to be enjoying her time and raved about the city of Eze.

The timing of the post was interesting, especially because Ethan’s siblings released a statement about where they stand with their parents.

Olivia Plath shows off her fit physique

On Instagram, Olivia Plath shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Eze, France.

There were photos of the scenery and two photos where she showed off her body. Olivia appeared on a board of sorts in the water with a brown bikini on. Her tan was visible, as were a few red spots on her abdomen where she may have gotten too much sun.

She captioned the post, “Some unfiltered moments from Èze, France. Palpable sun rays. Renaissance bodies. Seaweed on my neck. Salt on my glasses. Untidy rooms. My finger in front of the lens. Falling asleep in the middle of dinner because of long days in the sun. Unkempt joy and gratefulness and beauty. 20/10 would visit Èze again 🔆”

Will Olivia Plath continue her friendship with Moriah Plath?

Things between Olivia Plath and Moriah Plath got heated during the season finale of Welcome to Plathville.

Moriah wanted Olivia to back off a bit when excluding her mom, Kim Plath.

Olivia’s relationship with Kim is non-existent, and she was incredibly hurt by how fast her mother-in-law turned on her. She was more forgiving of Barry Plath, which appeared to bother some of the siblings.

Following the release of their “untied family” statement, it will be interesting to see if Moriah and Olivia remain close or if she and Ethan will be on the outside of things.

For now, Olivia and Ethan Plath seem to be still together.

Welcome to Plathville is currently on hiatus.