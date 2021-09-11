Olivia Jade wants to show a different side of her on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade joining Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_buckley

Olivia Jade had worked hard to build her career as a social media influencer when she was a teenager, only to see everything crumble down around her.

Her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli went to jail when the FBI arrested them for their parts in the College Admissions Scandal.

Their crime was reportedly paying money to ensure Oliva Jade received acceptance at USC.

After the scandal, some of the companies that sponsored Oliva Jade pulled out, including Sephora and Tresemme. It caused not only her career as a social media influencer to hit a stumbling block, but it tarnished her reputation.

Now, Olivia Jade is appearing on Dancing with the Stars and hopes to continue to rehabilitate her reputation.

Olivia Jade ready to show a new side on DWTS

Olivia Jade spoke to ET Online about appearing on Dancing with the Stars and what she hopes to come out of the experience with.

“I want to learn how to dance. I love to dance for fun but I am not the best,” Jade said. “So I am excited to just actually learn the technicalities behind it.”

She also wants to use this as a chance for the world to see a different side of her.

“I just want people to see a different side of me. I think what is so cool about this show is that you get to see a different side of contestants and get to see a more personal dive into their life, so all of that combined,” Jade said. “But I am just really grateful to be on the cast.”

Oliva Jade rehabilitation on DWTS

With her reputation damaged, she still has a large online following, with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, the sixth most of the Season 30 DWTS cast. With 1.8 million followers on YouTube, she still has her fans.

Now, she can show the rest of the world who she really is, hoping to put the College Admissions Scandal in her past.

“I feel like I just want to be myself and hopefully that resonates with people. I am super nervous though,” she said. “I know that this audience is obviously very large. There is a lot of people who tune in, so I hope that I am well received and that people like me. But just taking it day by day.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.