Olivia Jade says her mom Lori Loughlin could compete on Dancing With the Stars

If Dancing With the Stars fans were angry about Olivia Jade appearing in Season 30, they might also be furious about what Oliva recently said.

Olivia Jade said that there is a chance her mother could join Dancing With the Stars as a competitor in a future season.

Olivia Jade hints her mom could come to DWTS

When Dancing With the Stars announced that Olivia Jade was one of the Season 30 competitors, fans complained loudly online.

While she is not the most controversial dancer on DWTS, she is up there for many fans right now.

When Olivia Jade came out and said that she was best known for her role as a social media influencer, fans exploded online because that is not what most of the world knows her for.

Instead, Olivia Jade is best known for her role in the College Admissions Scandal. The FBI arrested her parents for their role in this scandal that involved Olivia’s acceptance into USC.

If fans were mad that Olivia Jade got in after that controversy, imagine how they would feel if the person responsible was rewarded with a spot on Dancing With the Stars.

Olivia Jade said that her pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, has been trying to recruit Lori Loughlin for the show.

Olivia Jade then added that she hasn’t talked to her mom about it.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I haven’t really asked her, like, ‘Would you come on and do the show?’” Olivia added. “But she’s just proud of me. Mama bear, just excited.”

Lori Loughlin making a comeback

Lori Loughlin lost a lot of jobs after the College Admission Scandal.

Fuller House fired her from the cast. When Calls the Heart wrote her out of the show that she helped start.

However, Loughlin is getting a chance to make a small comeback.

The Great American Country Network is releasing a spinoff series from When Calls the Heart called When Hope Calls, and Loughlin will be back in her original role in that series.

“It’s just hard to speak on the situation,” Olivia Jade said. “You don’t want to say the wrong thing but at the end of the day, it’s my mom. I love her, I’m proud of her. I’m happy she’s back to work and I’m happy that I have this opportunity to also be working,”

