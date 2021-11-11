Olivia Jade reveals what she learned from Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade went home from Dancing with the Stars this week because she received the lowest fan votes of anyone on Janet Jackson Night.

This meant she had to leave, and not even the judges could save her this time.

In what might be Val Chmerkovskiy’s final season on Dancing with the Stars, he performed with Olivia Jade all the way to the week before the semifinals.

Now, Olivia is talking about her appearance on the show this season.

Olivia Jade talks about Dancing with the Stars experience

Olivia Jade came into the season of Dancing with the Stars with a controversial background, but she won many fans over.

Even Val thought she wouldn’t be very good when the season started. However, he called her a perfect partner for this season and had nothing but praise after her elimination.

For Olivia, she said this was due to her developing a strong work ethic.

“I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I’ve had since I was young, but maybe I haven’t been able to execute in the last few years. So it’s been really nice to find that again,” Olivia Jade told reporters after her elimination Monday.

Olivia Jade had, in recent years, tried to build herself up as a beauty influencer on social media. It was successful until the College Admissions Scandal rocked her world and sponsors dropped her.

She ended up going to USC on a rowing scholarship she didn’t earn. Her parents went to prison for it, and she was kicked out of college, where she admittedly said she didn’t care about classes and graduating anyway.

However, on DWTS, she found the work ethic she lacked in her school pursuits.

Olivia Jade reflects on DWTS performances

Olivia Jade credits her hard work in her making it as far as she did.

“Hard work really does pay off, and when you really give something your all and that joy you genuinely feel from doing so, there’s nothing really like it,” she said. “It’s so rewarding.”

She also said her parents were very proud of her for doing this and putting herself out there.

“They are so proud of me for doing this show, and they both were just like, ‘Hey, you did it. You tried your best. We’re proud of you for putting yourself out there, and we love you,'” Olivia said.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.