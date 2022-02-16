Olivia Jade reaches success without college thanks to Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

It was highly controversial when Olivia Jade appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

She was a beauty vlogger on YouTube, but that wasn’t enough to get her on the show.

Olivia’s mother, Lori Loughlin, received an invitation to compete on the show before the college admissions scandal. She rejected it before saying her daughter, a beauty influencer, might be interested.

Dancing with the Stars passed.

After the college admissions scandal put Olivia in the news for a different reason, DWTS jumped at the chance.

Now, Olivia Jade is a bigger star than she ever was before.

Olivia Jade becomes a success without college

Olivia was a successful beauty vlogger on YouTube, but it was a niche level of popularity.

Now, thanks to Dancing with the Stars, Olivia is a bigger star than she ever could have become with just her YouTube videos.

After the college admissions scandal, several companies cut ties with her. After her stint on DWTS, she has even more brands that are reaching out to her.

Olivia also spent time over Super Bowl weekend at the same party that saw names like Cardi B, Lizzo, and Drake. She also partied with Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jenner.

Dancing with the Stars rehabilitated Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade received a lot of criticism after the college admissions scandal.

While she claimed she didn’t know what was going on, she still posed for the rowing photos and accepted the rowing scholarship to USC, despite not being on a rowing team.

Dancing with the Stars changed how people saw her.

“‘DWTS’ was a chance for people to really see who Olivia is: a hard worker, dedicated, and just a young adult trying to find her way in the world,” a source close to Olivia told Page Six.

“It was a chance to reconnect the public to what made her so likable and relevant on her YouTube channel.”

“She’s been excited to get back to doing what she loves, which is all things beauty, fashion, and connecting to followers. She’s attending more events, working with more brands — and she’s got some big deals in the works for 2022.”

Some big companies dropped Olivia Jade, such as Sephora and Amazon, but she recently received an invitation to New York Fashion Week and has several other brands lining up to work with her, including Revice Denim and White Fox Boutique.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus.