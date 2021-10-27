Olivia Jade blames cancel culture for people not liking her on Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade wanted to get a fresh start when she signed on to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

However, there are a lot of people who don’t feel she deserves this opportunity because of what she is really famous for.

While Dancing With the Stars claims Olivia Jade is best known as a makeup influencer, her real claim to fame is much more ominous.

Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, went to prison for the College Admissions Scandal.

This saw the FBI crackdown on families who paid money to get their children scholarships to colleges that they didn’t deserve. In Olivia Jade’s case, it was a rowing scholarship, even though she was not on a rowing team.

These are scholarships that could have gone to more deserving children.

When Olivia Jade and her DWTS pro, Val, were talking about her receiving low votes even after getting high scores, Olivia said she thinks people might not like her.

Olivia Jade blames cancel culture on DWTS fans not liking her

Despite the fact that her parents were arrested and charged with a crime, and despite the fact that Olivia posed with the rowboat while they sought her USC acceptance, she feels that she did nothing wrong.

Tyra Banks even said in an interview that Olivia Jade told her she didn’t know what her parents did until after the fact. Banks said she believes Olivia.

Olivia jade now has a podcast called Conversations With Olivia Jade, and on her first episode, she blamed cancel culture for her infamy.

“I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don’t want to say the wrong thing,” Olivia said about her return to the spotlight after the College Admissions Scandal.

She said she is concerned about even doing interviews.

“Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get canceled again?” she asked

It seems that Olvia Jade feels her words got her canceled, and not the College Admissions Scandal in general.

Olivia Jade on Dancing With the Stars

While Olvia Jade is one of the more controversial cast members of Dancing With the Stars, she has worked hard to prove she is one of the better dancers on the show.

Olivia Jade was in the bottom two after Grease Night, but Len Goodman saved her after a tie by four judges, sending Mel C home.

After Horror Week, Olivia Jade received more votes and dodged elimination again.

After starting the season with scores of 25 and 27, and a three-judge score of 24, she has been among the higher scored competitors. She scored two 35s on Disney Week, a 36 on Grease Night, and a 36 on Horror Night.

Olivia Jade ranks fourth this season for total points with 226.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.