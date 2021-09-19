Olivia Jade admits dancing is ‘hard’ as she trains for Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade is coming to Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade wants to repair her damaged image when she appears on Dancing With the Stars this season.

However, as she prepares for the first night of competition on Monday, she has come to a realization.

Dancing is hard.

Olivia Jade says dancing is ‘hard’ on Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade will have the eyes of the nation on her, with likely more people knowing about her part in the College Admissions Scandal than her role as a social media influencer.

With that said, Olivia Jade said that she wants to use this opportunity on the show to show people a different side of her.

However, the first thing she has shown before Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is that it is a lot harder than she thought it would be.

While talking to PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, she admitted that she is struggling with the training.

“I would not consider myself a dancer by any means, but it’s so much more work than you really anticipate with the dedication and the patience you have to have with yourself,” Olivia said.

“The pros make it look so effortless and easy, but once you get in there and they’re really teaching you the steps, it’s way harder than I ever thought. But what I will say is the pros do such a good job.”

Olivia also joked that she has noticed she has new muscles she never noticed before since she started training.

She also credited her DWTS coaches.

“Am I ever gonna comprehend what’s going on?” she asked. “It can get a little frustrating, but obviously that’s what the coaches are for. And they’re so great. So it’s been a blast.”

Olivia Jade wants DWTS to show a different side

Olivia Jade also reiterated what she had said in the past.

She wants to show people a side of her they hadn’t seen before, hopefully putting the College Admissions Scandal behind her.

That moment, where the FBI arrested her parents and she had to leave school, cost her sponsorship deals with TRESemme, Lulus, and Sephora.

“Obviously I’m not proud of the past,” Olivia told PEOPLE. “I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we’re really not proud of to do that.”

“Obviously I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff, but I think it’s kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.