Olivia Jade accused of ‘hooking up’ with DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy

There has been a lot of controversies this season on Dancing With the Stars concerning Olivia Jade.

She remains one of the more controversial DWTS competitors in history thanks to her connection to the College Admissions Scandal.

Nevertheless, she has done a good job so far this season in her dances with pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

However, a viral video of the two has fans believing they are hooking up. This would be terrible since Val is married to Jenna Johnson, who is a pro this year with JoJo Siwa.

The Olivia Jade and Val viral video from DWTS

This all started with a video that was spread on TikTok that went viral.

The video was a recreation of an anonymous submission from someone who was allegedly involved with Dancing With the Stars. The rumor was about a married male dancer and his young partner being involved and hooking up.

The account was from @dearjane1, where a person posts reenactments. She has since deleted the video, despite its monster page views. Since the release, she released a video that admitted that she posts these for fun and asks people not to take them so seriously.

However, the video went viral and people immediately began to think of Olivia Jade and Val.

Olivia Jade heard about the rumors and has released her own video statement about it.

Olivia Jade responds to DWTS rumors

Olivia Jade took to her own TikTok and said that @dearjane1 had blocked her, but she posted the entire video on her account and then responded to it.

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” Olivia Jade said in the video response.

“I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up,” she continued. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife. It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends.”

Olivia Jade clearly didn’t see the humor in the video and wanted to kill the rumor before it spread any further.

“I don’t know why everything has to be something, but I’ve already obviously seen a ton of negative comments,” she said. “And I’d get it if it was true, but it’s not so let’s end this here and let’s f**king dance and have fun on this show. And not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It’s not cool.”

@oliviajadeg clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.