Olivia Jade accused of having a DWTS deal, network executive calls rumors ‘dumb’

When a controversial cast member joins a reality TV show, plenty of people online like to spread lies to get the rumor mill rolling.

There are two examples of that this year on Dancing With the Stars.

The first is that judges are scoring JoJo Siwa and Jenna higher because they are a same-sex couple. The second just started gaining traction, saying that Olivia Jade is still on the show because of a secret deal with ABC.

Many fans don’t want Olivia Jade on Dancing With the Stars because of the controversy with her parents and the College Admissions Scandal.

Those fans likely started these rumors about Olivia Jade and ABC, and an executive of the network has spoken out about it.

Olivia Jade accused of setting up DWTS deal with ABC

The rumors claim that Olivia Jade struck a deal with ABC when she joined Dancing With the Stars.

According to the rumors, Olivia Jade had a deal to stay on the show for at least three weeks without any fear of elimination.

This rumor was likely started by people who didn’t want her on the show to begin with and thought people would not vote for her because of the controversy.

Instead, the two lowest vote-getters in Week 2 were Martin Kove, who received the lowest judge scores by far, and Christine Chiu, which was a surprise.

Even if it wasn’t Chiu, Olivia Jade received decent scores from the judges, which caused fans to start spreading this rumor.

It seems as if bashing Olivia Jade on social media wasn’t enough, so the rumors started spreading.

More distressing was when a former member of the Television Critics Association posted about it on Twitter.

ABC reacts to DWTS rumors

An ABC executive heard the rumors and responded.

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” said ABC executive Robert Mills. “The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations.”

Both her pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, and host Tyra Banks have defended her being on the show.

“We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change,” Banks said. “If people are talking about you, you’re famous. And you can be on Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m just a small part in her story… which is going to be long and prosperous and beautiful, and I’m excited for her,” Val finished.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.