Olivia Culpo showed off her bikini body as she did a puzzle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo appeared to enjoy some downtime this weekend as she showed off her incredibly toned figure in a skimpy bikini.

The Culpo Sisters star wore a multi-colored patterned bikini with thicker straps that formed a V, emphasizing her chest. She matched it with bottoms in the same color that came up high on her hips and flattered her petite frame.

Despite looking like she was in party mode, Olivia found some time for a more wholesome activity in the form of a puzzle.

The reality star looked to be having tons of fun as she busted out laughing while putting it together on a table outside, apparently on a balcony in warm temperatures.

Olivia had her brunette hair pulled up into a chic bun, and her makeup looked fairly natural with just a bit of lipgloss. However, her skin was absolutely glowing, and she looked healthy and radiant for the fun shot.

She accessorized with a gold watch and a delicate gold bracelet and showed off her white manicure as she held a few pieces in her hand.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Channeling the Miley Cyrus song, Olivia wrote under the picture, “Can’t stop won’t stop,” and really, who doesn’t feel the need to finish a puzzle as soon as possible?

Olivia showed off a closer selfie of her bikini, holding the camera at the top of her head to give a body shot, writing on her IG Story slide, “Anyone else’s boobs double in size every month?”

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo recently advertised Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue perfume

Olivia has taken her influencer status straight to the bank, advertising for several products on social media, including Vide beverages and Revolve.

Recently, she’s gone for more high-fashion advertisements, sharing a Dolce & Gabbana ad just a few days ago.

In it, Olivia showed off her enviable abs in a white stringy bikini top with denim shorts and a white button-down shirt on top. Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a bun with glowing, bronzed makeup.

The video clip features Olivia cutting into a lemon and adding it to a glass of sparkling water before going for a stroll on the beach. She later sprays perfume from a luxurious bottle, looking as if she is on cloud nine.

The perfume was Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, which she wrote in the caption for her video, which had over 17k likes as of this writing.

Olivia is a Michael Kors ambassador

As if Dolce & Gabbana wasn’t enough already, Olivia also shared a Michael Kors ad days earlier, looking like she had just stepped out of the pages of Vogue magazine.

The former Miss Universe wore a bright red dress, looking like absolute fire as she showed off a gold Michael Kors watch, resting her fingers on her glossy lips.

Olivia looked incredibly confident with her winged eyeliner and dewy highlighter emphasizing her gorgeous face as she looked at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “On to the next destination ✈️,” and it received over 36k likes, including likes from Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti and fellow influencer Negin Mirsalehi.