Olajuwon Dickerson shares throwback photos reflecting on his MAFS experience one year ago

Olajuwon Dickerson appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14.

He managed to build an overall successful relationship with Katina Goode, and the pair are still standing.

Katina and Olajuwon previously celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Olajuwon recently reflected on the anniversary of several more of his MAFS experiences.

Olajuwon developed strong bonds with his MAFS costars and shared throwback photos with fond memories from their time together last August.

Olajuwon also proved he could poke fun at himself as he recalled one of his memorable mispronunciations on the show.

After a year, Olajuwon was proud to declare he’s learned how to say ‘gondola’ correctly.

Olajuwon Dickerson shares ‘gondola’ throwback photo

Olajuwon Dickerson took to his Instagram stories to share throwback posts.

In one photo, Olajuwon smiled next to Katina on their romantic gondola ride.

Olajuwon drew an arrow up to the date when he first shared the photo on August 25, 2021.

He wrote over the photo, “Took me all year to say it…but damn I remember this day like it was yesterday.” He added, “‘gondola ride’” with a laughing emoji while tagging his wife, Katina.

In another throwback photo from that date, Olajuwon wrapped his arms around Katina for a loving snapshot. Katina smiled in a matching green set with an off-the-shoulder crop top and a skirt with a high slit.

Olajuwon didn’t add text to the photo, but he did include a large red heart emoji.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast remain good friends

Olajuwon still has lots of love for the friends he made during his season of Married at First Sight.

While sharing his MAFS throwback photos, Olajuwon included a pic with most of the cast.

In the post, Olajuwon shared a photo from the party bus he rode with his fellow cast mates, apart from Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, who had divorced by that point of the process.

Based on Olajuwon and Katina’s matching pink attire, this looks to be the group date when Olajuwon publicly let Katina know he was upset with her, later revealing it was because he found a dating app on her phone.

Olajuwon wrote over the throwback photo, “Can’t believe it’s already been a year !” adding, “What a journey!”

