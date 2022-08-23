Olajuwon Dickerson shares shirtless throwback photos with manbun locs

Olajuwon Dickerson found love on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where he switched up his hairstyle for wife Katina Goode.

Olajuwon started the show with his hair more grown out, and he later shaved it down to have a cut similar to one of Katina’s celebrity crushes, actor and heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.

Now, it appears Olajuwon has rocked even more hairstyles in the past.

Olajuwon’s recent posts featured throwback photos of the MAFS star baring his abs and transformative hair.

His hair included locs, which he placed up into a man bun.

Olajuwon noted his time with that hairstyle as his “dread days.”

Olajuwon Dickerson used to have lush locs

Olajuwon Dickerson took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of himself with a head full of hair.

In one photo, Olajuwon posed against a white backdrop with a denim jacket with white stars highlighting his ripped abs and tattoos.

Olajuwon accessorized the look with a cross necklace and an earring, but the most standout aspect of the photos was his hair which was in locs and placed in an updo.

Olajuwon wrote over the photo, “Dread days.”

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

A second shirtless photo saw Olajuwon rocking his bun and looking down while flexing his biceps in camouflage pants.

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode were the only successful marriage of their season

Married at First Sight Season 14 saw all five couples experience ups and downs.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first couple to call it quits as they struggled to connect from the wedding day forward. Alyssa was the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night after claiming his friends’ description of him turned her off.

After several arguments during the honeymoon, Chris asked for a divorce.

All four other couples said yes to staying married on Decision Day. However, two of the four couples called it quits at the Married at First Sight reunion.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis revealed they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations in which Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him. Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate.

At the reunion, Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after fighting and not seeing eye to eye, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode surprised MAFS viewers by sticking together on Decision Day and beyond.

Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong and celebrated their first anniversary this summer.

Many of the MAFS Season 14 stars remain friends.

