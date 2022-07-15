Olajuwon Dickerson shares his favorite risqué moment from wedding night with Katina Goode

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode were matched on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 only has one couple left standing in Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode.

Despite four couples saying yes on Decision Day, the success rate went down to one out of five lasting couples.

This came after Noi and Steve revealed their divorce and engaged in a shady back and forth on social media.

While other couples from the season had messy fallouts, Olajuwon and Katina are still going strong and continuing to fall in love.

Recently, Olajuwon reflected on the moment he enjoyed most during his and Katina Goode’s wedding night.

Katina also reacted to the memorable wedding moment, calling Olajuwon “extra.”

What was Olajuwon Dickerson’s favorite moment from his wedding?

Olajuwon Dickerson took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo from the more “risque” portion of his wedding night.

In the photo, Olajuwon lifted his white, collared shirt to show off his toned abs and tattoo while giving new bride Katina a lap dance in her wedding dress.

The photo also saw Olajuwon grabbing his nether regions during the suggestive dance, as Katina smiled and placed a hand on Olajuwon’s bare back.

Olajuwon tagged Katina in the photo and wrote, “my favorite part of the night..,” with a red heart emoji and two laughing emojis.

Katina re-shared the post to her Instagram Stories and reacted with amusement, writing, “Sooo extra,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

It was risky for Olajuwon to give Katina a lap dance on their wedding day while they were still very much strangers and in front of family and friends.

However, Katina was receptive to Olajuwon’s lap dance and his interesting views and choices throughout their marriage, allowing the couple to defy the odds and stay together.

Interestingly, another beloved Boston MAFS star, Shawniece Jackson, also gave her MAFS spouse Jephte a lap dance on their wedding day. Shawnee and Jephte have remained married and even went on to have a daughter, so it seems their unique first impression also worked out for them.

Katina Goode pokes fun at another memorable MAFS moment

Katina Goode took to her Instagram Stories to show off her fit figure in a flattering two-piece with text referencing a MAFS moment.

In the photo, Katina posed with a hand on her hip and her legs and abs on display while wearing a soft green crop top and matching skirt with a high slit. Katina completed the look with neutral heels.

Katina placed text over the photo, writing, “Is it gonjula or gondola?”

The text refers to a gondola date between Olajuwon and Katina where Olajuwon mispronounced the word.

Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Time will tell if these current Married at First Sight Season 15 couples manage to find love like Katina and Olajuwon.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.