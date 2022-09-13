Olajuwon Dickerson reveals skull tattoo inspired by Married at First Sight

Olajuwon Dickerson gets a large Married at First Sight tattoo. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson revealed his latest body art that pays tribute to Married at First Sight.

Olajuwon has many tattoos, and his recent tattoo was especially large and special as he designed the image himself.

The Married at First Sight tattoo pays homage to the show that led him to his wife, Katina Goode.

After being matched and married on Married at First Sight Season 14, Olajuwon and Katina became the only couple from their season to last.

Katina and Olajuwon have remained married and often gush about their love on social media.

The pair also appear to have lots of love for their costars and the MAFS experience, and Olajuwon’s tattoo represents that.

Olajuwon Dickerson gets MAFS skull tattoo

Olajuwon Dickerson went shirtless while showing off his tattoos on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Olajuwon highlighted his side and the large skull tattoo that featured a bride and groom.

A skull with lashes wore flowers and a veil on one side of the head. The other side of the skull wore a top hat and held up a rose. Above the skull, Olajuwon got “M.A.F.S” tatted on him.

Olajuwon revealed that he came up with the design in text over the photo.

Olajuwon wrote over the photo, “What a life. Yes my own design.”

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 resulted in four divorces

Married at First Sight Season 14 saw four couples say yes on Decision Day but ultimately ended with four of the five couples divorcing.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first to call it quits as they struggled to connect. After a challenging and tense honeymoon experience, Chris asked for a divorce.

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar shared that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after several tense disagreements, they agreed to go their separate ways.

At the reunion, Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis also revealed that they had divorced after several altercations.

Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him, and Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode defied odds by sticking together on Decision Day and beyond. They are still happily married.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.