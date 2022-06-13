Olajuwon Dickerson reveals newest addition to family with Katina Goode

MAFS star Olajuwon Dickerson gushes over new pet. Pic credit: @olajuwon_dickerson/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode are still going strong in their marriage and even added a new member to the family.

After defying the odds and staying together, Olajuwon and Katina have been enjoying going public on social media and introduced their new pet to followers.

Olajuwon shared photos and videos as he professed his appreciation for the friendship he’s built with their new cat.

Olajuwon Dickerson is all smiles with new cat

Olajuwon Dickerson took to his Instagram to share a video announcing he and Katina’s new family member.

In the video, Olajuwon lies in bed with Katina asleep beside him.

Olajuwon then showed an orange and white cat on the bed as he snuggled the new pet.

Over the video, Olajuwon wrote, “New family member” with a cat emoji.

Pic credit: @olajuwon_dickerson/Instagram

Olajuwon appeared smitten with the new cat in the following posts on his Instagram stories.

In one post, Olajuwon expressed joy over the cat licking him and shared how he bought the cat new toys. Olajuwon wrote over the video, “He 15 years old and life just starting !!”

Pic credit: @olajuwon_dickerson/Instagram

Along with videos, Olajuwon shared a photo as he and the cat looked at the camera.

Olajuwon expressed, “A friendship that was needed for both of us.”

Pic credit: @olajuwon_dickerson/Instagram

Olajuwon and Katina’s cat appears to have brought much joy and companionship to their lives.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode remained married after Decision Day

Olajuwon and Katina had a rocky relationship, but by Decision Day, the pair chose to stay married.

While three other couples from the Boston season also said yes on Decision Day, only two have remained married, including Olajuwon and Katina.

Viewers were not big fans of Olajuwon, but at the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, Olajuwon expressed gratitude that social media’s opinion of him didn’t sway Katina Goode.

Olajuwon also expressed that he was humbled watching the show back and learned to be less rigid with his expectations of a wife.

The other couple that has remained together post-MAFS is Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency divorced after Decision Day, as did Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette called off their marriage shortly after the honeymoon.

Five new San Diego couples have been matched and will be introduced to viewers when Married at First Sight returns in early July.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.