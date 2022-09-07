Olajuwon Dickerson raves about the way he and Katina Goode love each other

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode are still going strong. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode continue to celebrate their unique love.

Olajuwon shared a post detailing his love for their love, even if others can’t understand it.

Katina and Olajuwon were matched and married on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

The couple stirred up lots of conversation among viewers, with Olajuwon being repeatedly slammed for his rigid views on what a wife should be.

Despite Olajuwon and Katina’s arguments and obstacles, the two managed to overcome and remain married.

They are the only couple to stay married from their season, and they appear to be still happy and thriving in their marriage.

Olajuwon Dickerson shares smiling photos with wife Katina Goode

Olajuwon Dickerson took to Instagram to share a smiley selfie with Katina Goode.

The pair posed with grass and water in the background as they snuggled up to one another.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olajuwon went shirtless with his tattoos visible and a cap that read “Hustle Loyalty Respect.”

Katina wore a camouflage bucket hat and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

Olajuwon captioned the post by raving about their love.

He wrote, “We love each other in a way that no one can understand and we love it just like that ! ♥️.”

What happened to the couples on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Olajuwon and Katina’s Married at First Sight season featured many ups and downs for all five couples.

The first couple to call it quits were Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman. Alyssa became the first MAFS spouse to refuse to spend the night with her husband on the wedding night, and Chris asked for a divorce after their disastrous honeymoon.

The other four couples surprised viewers by saying yes to staying married on Decision Day.

However, two of the four couples had called it quits by the time of the Married at First Sight reunion.

Michael and Jasmina revealed that they didn’t live together after Decision Day, and after several arguments, they agreed it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis also revealed that they had divorced after several tense and messy altercations.

Mark accused Lindsey of bullying and spitting on him, and Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of the home she helped renovate with her “Lindsey magic.”

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy had a public falling out and divorced shortly after their season wrapped.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode stuck together on Decision Day and beyond. Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong, and they love their love, as Olajuwon’s recent post suggests.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.