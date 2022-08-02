Olajuwon Dickerson addresses doubters of his relationship with Katina Goode

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson remain married after one year. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode had many ups and downs during their time on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Despite their obstacles, Olajuwon and Katina are the only couple from their season to remain married.

Four of the five Boston couples said yes on Decision Day.

However, three called it quits after the cameras went away, and Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman divorced shortly after the honeymoon.

Katina and Olajuwon defied the odds and viewers’ expectations as they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as a married couple.

Enjoying their milestone, Olajuwon shared a post regarding those who didn’t believe in them and how he and Katina kept their head up amidst the doubt.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode maintain a smile amid doubts

Olajuwon Dickerson took to his Instagram Stories to share a joyful photo from the day he met Katina, which was also their wedding day.

In the photo, Katina and Olajuwon were caught in a candid moment as they sat at a table in their wedding attire and shared a hearty laugh.

Floral decor and a water view were visible around them.

Olajuwon suggested that the photo captured the laughing mood he and Katina remained in when met with doubt from others.

Olajuwon wrote along with the photo, “When people doubted us, this was our mood,” while tagging Katina and adding a laughing emoji, heart-eyed emoji, and a 100 emoji.

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

MAFS viewers doubted Katina and Olajuwon’s staying power because of Olajuwon’s controlling behavior and rigid views on how his wife should be.

Olajuwon often put Katina down for not cooking and cleaning the way he felt a wife should, but at the MAFS reunion, he shared that he changed his outlook and was humbled after seeing some of the poor ways he behaved on the show.

Katina chose to have faith in her husband despite many viewers wanting her to run from Olajuwon and never look back. The pair appear to now be happy and in their marriage for the long haul.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode celebrate July anniversary

On July 23, Olajuwon and Katina celebrated one year of marriage.

The couple commemorated the milestone with a photoshoot.

Olajuwon shared photos from the shoot that featured him wearing a plaid suit with a white tee and Katina wowing in a white dress with tulle.

Olajuwon captioned the post, “Love is not about many days, months, or years you been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. ♥️Happy Anniversary♥️7/23/21♥️.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.